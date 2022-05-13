The game is first and foremost a multiplayer experience that will pit you and your team against another. One group are the good guys, the other need to be locked away in the Book of the Dead for all eternity.

After being hit by delays in the lead up to its release, the wait is over and Evil Dead: The Game is finally here - boomstick present and accounted for.

But what if you want to experience the adventures of Ash and co on your own, without the backup of friends by your side? Here is all you need to know about playing solo in Evil Dead: The Game.

Does Evil Dead: The Game have a single-player mode?

Yes, Evil Dead: The Game does have a single-player mode of sorts, so there is stuff to do if you're not a multiplayer fan.

This isn't exactly a full sprawling campaign, so don't go expecting an epic story set in the Evil Dead world. Multiplayer is the main thing, but you do have solo options. Let us explain.

The first thing you will have to do when you start the game up is to play through an unskippable tutorial, and that is something you will do on your own. It's not a huge tutorial and it is over quickly, but it does play like an in-game mission to give you a proper feel for the mechanics of the game.

Plus, you don't have to partake in the main bit of the game with other people if you don't want to. You can bring AI characters with you into battle instead.

Plus, there are shortish missions that can be accessed from the main menu, and these can be played solo. The first one is set in the iconic cabin, and they all take their lead from key locations and moments from across the franchise. Keep on reading to learn more!

Evil Dead: The Game missions list

There are five missions in Evil Dead: The Game, and you can play all of them solo. These are their names:

If you love someone, set them free… With a chainsaw

Party down!

Kill ‘em all

It’s not gonna let us go!

Homecoming King

The core of the game is multiplayer, though, and while you can play with AI instead of actual people, the best way to play it is to get online and fill the game with friends or randoms. That's how you'll get the grooviest experience!

