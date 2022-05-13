Is Evil Dead: The Game crossplay? Multiplayer options explained

Still, we take what we can get when it comes to Ash and his boomstick, and with this game we have the chance to play as not just Ash, but many other notable faces from across the franchise too - from both sides of the fight.

The Evil Dead universe is back in business with the release of Evil Dead: The Game - although it still hasn't taken the pain away following the unfair cancellation of Ash Vs Evil Dead after three gloriously blood-soaked seasons.

And we will have some of the most well known locations featured too and yes, that includes the infamous cottage where it all began. But how does multiplayer work with the game, can those on different consoles (or PC) take each other on?

Here is all you need to know about Evil Dead crossplay!

Is Evil Dead The Game crossplay?

Evil Dead: The Game offers full crossplay between PC and consoles, allowing you to play with your pals on any system.

There have been many incidences lately when a game has been released that has screamed crossplay potential, only for fans to then find out that it has been omitted from the release, but luckily that is not the case here.

Taking to Twitter to share the good news, the game has revealed that it is indeed one that supports full crossplay. That news will be music to the ears of fans everywhere.

So no matter what you buy the game on, you will be able to play against anybody you like - providing they own the game too, of course.

If you were wondering, the game is available now on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and PC via Epic Games Store. A version for Nintendo Switch is expected to drop later.

The game was aptly released on Friday 13th May 2022, and right now the only way to play it is to buy a copy - the widget below should fill up with the latest deals from around the web.

