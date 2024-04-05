"This event is sure to be one of the largest Pokémon Championship Series tournaments as competition gears up for the World Championships," the official press bumf tells us.

The weekend of action "features exciting competitions for Pokémon Trading Card Game, Pokémon Video Game Championship, Pokémon GO, and Pokémon UNITE players".

Read on to learn more, Pokémon fans!

What is Pokémon EUIC 2024?

If you're unfamiliar with the acronym, Pokémon EUIC stands for Pokémon Europe International Championships.

This is, essentially, the European leg of the current worldwide Pokémon tournament scene, with competitors battling it out to discover who truly is the very best... like no one ever was.

Pokémon TCG battlers will be out in force, with the iconic card game still being hugely popular, and clashes will also be held in the current crop of Pokémon video games.

Basically, this is the closest thing to a Pokémon gym battle that you're ever likely to witness in real life!

Where is Pokémon EUIC 2024?

Pokémon EUIC 2024 is being held at the The ExCeL London, one of the English capital's biggest conference centres.

If you've landed on this page while lost on your way there, the exact address is: The ExCeL London, One Western Gateway, Royal Victoria Dock, London, E16 1XL.

All of the competitive action will also be streamed online – more on that in a moment – so don't worry if you can't face the DLR journey this time.

Where is the Pokémon Center in London?

The Pokémon Center in London, for this weekend only, can be found at Entrance N1 of The ExCel Centre in East London. We just listed the exact address in the previous section of this article.

The Pokémon Center's London opening hours are:

Thursday 4th April: 10am to 8pm

Friday 5th April: 10am to 8pm

Saturday 6th April: 10am to 8pm

Sunday 7th April: 10am to 4pm

"The store will be open for the general public to attend," the official website tells us. "You will not need a competitor or spectator badge to enter. Entry to the store requires a reservation, even for badged attendees."

If you want to book a slot at the Pokémon Center, you need to click this link and enter all your details. Note that the Pokémon Center does not accept cash, but there will be exclusive items up for sale at this exciting pop-up shop.

Are there tickets left for Pokémon EUIC 2024?

No, as far as we can tell, there are no tickets left to attend this year's Pokémon EUIC as a spectator or a competitor.

The official ticketing site for the event is now showing a message that says in no uncertain terms: "Thank you for your interest in the Pokémon Europe International Championships. The event is sold out."

Luckily, as we covered in the previous section, you don't need a ticket to pop along to the Pokémon Center pop-up shop. But you do need to book a slot to get in.

How to watch Pokémon EUIC 2024

Didn't manage to get a ticket to Pokémon EUIC this year? Don't worry. You can still watch all the action from the comfort of your home.

To watch Pokémon EUIC, simply head to the official Pokémon YouTube channel or the official Pokémon Twitch channel, both of which are currently showing a variety of live streams from the event.

We've embedded one of those streams above, but there are different streams for each of the different games. If you've got a nice clear weekend, how about some multi-screen viewing?

Pokémon EUIC 2024 schedule (in person)

If you're attending the Pokémon EUIC in person, the official 2024 schedule is available as a PDF here. We've also embedded a screenshot above. Note that several of the games have a junior (jr), senior (sr) and master (ma) competition.

You might want to download it onto your phone and refer to it throughout the weekend. With internet signal and battery power often being a worry at big convention centres, you might also want to seek out a physical printout if possible.

The order of play begins at 9am on Friday and Saturday, with a slightly earlier start on the Sunday. That looks like 8:30am from here.

The action should be wrapped up by 9pm on Friday and Saturday, with Sunday promising to wrap up its Closing Ceremony at 6pm.

The finals on Sunday are staggered, too, so you might be able to watch them all if they're not too far away from each other. Speaking of which, we've embedded the official map below and you can also download it as a PDF here.

The official map of the 2024 Pokémon Europe International Championships at the ExCel in London. The Pokémon Europe International

Pokémon EUIC 2024 schedule (online streams)

If you're at home, planning to watch all the streams, we found the times listed on the official website. We've converted them from American Pacific Daylight Time into the UK's BST time zone below.

Pokémon VGC: Scarlet and Violet EUIC 2024 schedule

Friday 5th April: 9am to 8pm

Day 1 Swiss Rounds

Saturday 6th April: 9am to 9pm

Day 2 Swiss Rounds

Top 8 and Top 4

Sunday 7th April: 2:30pm

Finals

Pokémon Trading Card Game EUIC 2024 schedule

Friday 5th April 5: 9am to 10pm

Day 1 Swiss Rounds

Saturday 6th April: 9am to 10pm

Day 2 Swiss Rounds

Top 8 and Top 4

Sunday 7th April: 11am

Finals

Pokémon Go EUIC 2024 schedule

Friday 5th April: 9am – 9pm

Bracket Play

Saturday 6th April: 9am – 9pm

Bracket Play until Top 3

Sunday 7th April: 9am

Winners Finals, Losers Finals, and Grand Finals

Pokémon Unite EUIC 2024 schedule

Friday 5th April: 9am to 7pm

Swiss and Group Play

Saturday 6th April: 9am to 7pm

Winners Quarterfinals to Grand Finals

And that's pretty much everything you need to know about Pokémon EUIC 2024 in London this weekend. For more info, check out the official website. There's also a trailer you can watch, embedded below.

