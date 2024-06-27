Them’s some big words.

There are a lot of cool new items and weapons in the DLC, not least the White Mask Helm and Bloodfiend’s Arm.

If you’re looking for more help with Shadow of the Erdtree, it’s worth checking out our guide on how to find and beat Midra, Lord of the Frenzied Flames, too!

More like this

Now, back to why you’re here. Here’s everything you need to know about the Golden Braid in Elden Ring’s location, what it does and how to get it.

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

What does Golden Braid do in Elden Ring?

The Golden Braid boosts holy damage negation by the utmost.

This powerful Talisman has an item weight of just 0.9 and will help you out big-time against all sorts of enemies and bosses – it’s well worth finding.

Its in-game item description reads: "A braid of golden hair, cut loose.Queen Marika’s offering to the Grandmother. Boosts holy damage negation by the utmost. What was her prayer? Her wish, her confession There is no left to answer, and Marika never returned home again."

Deep.

Now you know what it does, it’s time to head out and find it. Luckily for you, we know where it is.

Elden Ring Golden Braid location – how to get it

You’ll find the Elden Ring Golden Braid Talisman in Shaman Village within the Scaduview region.

It’s found on a corpse in a hole at the foot of a dead tree in a valley of flowers. Gotta love that environmental storytelling in FromSoftware games.

For the exact location of the Golden Braid in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree, we recommend you follow this super helpful YouTube video guide by Gamer Guru:

If you’d rather follow written steps, we’ve got you covered.

From the Hinterland Site of Grace (find out how to get here by following Gamer Guru’s other video guide), you need to head east into the flower-covered part of the map (you should see pink, purple and yellowy-orange patches on the map screen).

Where you’re heading is near the end of the bit that sticks out to the east of the Hinterland Site of Grace.

From the Site of Grace, follow the flowery path down the hill and then forward up the same path along the cliff face – don’t turn off to the right! The cliff face should be on your left-hand side when traversing the path.

Keep ahead through the trees and past the broken fences into the Shaman Village. See that big dead tree next to the main building directly ahead? That’s your destination.

Head to the tree and walk around it until you see the hollowed-out section at its foot with what looks like a statue of a woman’s corpse. This is where you’ll find the Golden Braid. Pick it up and it’s yours.

Read more on Elden Ring:

Advertisement

Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.