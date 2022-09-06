In official terms, Sony's FAQ page states: "The DualSense wireless controller is not compatible with the PS4 console." If you try to plug in a PlayStation 5 controller to the USB port on your PlayStation 4 console, you'll notice that it doesn't work (although it might charge up).

If you're the proud owner of both a PS5 and a PS4, you might've wondered if you can use that shiny new PS5 controller with your trusty old PS4 console.

Despite that, gamers around the globe have found a number of ways to work around the official rules and get the PS5 controller working on a PS4 console. Keep on reading and we'll tell you how it's done!

How to connect PS5 controller to PS4

One way of using your PS5 controller to play the games on your PS4 is by using the Remote Play app. You'll need to have access to your PS5 or a PC/laptop, as well as your PS4, if you want to make this work.

The steps you'll need to follow are:

Connect your PS5 controller to the PS5, PC or laptop you're planning to use

Open the Remote Play app on your PS5, PC or laptop

Use the Remote Play app to take control of your PS4

You can now use your PS5 controller to control the games on your PS4, with the cloud-based capabilities of the Remote Play app allowing you to bridge the gap between console generations. If you're struggling to make any of that work, this video should help!

Can I pair my PS5 controller to PS4 with Bluetooth?

If you want to cut out the cloud-based middle man and connect your PS5 controller to your PS4 using Bluetooth, you'll need to add a different sort of middle man into the mix.

The PS5 controller and the PS4 console do not naturally work together, but there are adapters on the market that can force them to play nice with each other.

In the video below, you can see a player using the Titan Two adapter to make the connection work. This adapter has a product page on Amazon, but it looks to be low on stock at the moment, so you might have to stick with the Remote Play method for the time being.

