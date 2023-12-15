We wonder if, when we’re playing CoD MW3 multiplayer, we’ve ever played against Chalamet or Butler without knowing it. We at RadioTimes.com absolutely demolish everyone we come up against, so we probably would not have noticed...

Still, we’re keen to jump into Season 1 and prestige representing our respective houses. Are you an Atreides or loyal to the Harkonnens?

Either way, the Dune plot goes out the window when we get 360 no-scoped by a Nicki Minaj operator…

Did Timothée Chalamet and Austin Butler really play CoD together?

Yes, they really did! You can check out the YouTube video of them duking it out in the YouTube video embedded below.

Chalamet and Butler engage in a knives-only 1v1 on the iconic Classic CoD MW2 map Rust, with its desert setting being theme-appropriate for Dune.

Living up to Chalamet’s alter ego of ModdedController360, Timothée managed to get the drop on Butler and win big for House Atreides.

The eagle-eyed among you may have clocked that both Chalamet and Butler’s hands and controllers are blurred out in the video. Perhaps ModdedController360 has returned? Or it may just be an exclusive CoD controller yet to be revealed.

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Dune collaboration. Activision

The Timothée Chalamet Paul Atreides Operator skin is available now, as of 13th December 2023.

The Austin Butler Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen Operator skin will be released a little later, from 16th December 2023.

Before this, we had a Sardaukar Operator skin in Warzone and MW2.

Perhaps we’ll see more characters from the movie adaptations down the line. We’re not sure if they could they could incorporate a Shai-Hulud (sandworm) into Warzone, but we’d love to see Activision try.

Perhaps an ornithopter is a more likely addition…

CoD MW3 Dune bundles explained: How to get Timothée Chalamet and Austin Butler skins

To get the Thimothée Chalamet and Austin Butler skins in CoD MW3, you need to buy them individually from the MW3 and Warzone store.

Timothée Chalamet as Paul Atreide. Activision

The Chalamet skin is part of the Paul Atreidies Dune Operator bundle, and costs 2,400 CoD points (or £16.79) and includes the following:

Paul Atreides Operator skin

Chip and Shatter Finishing Move

Fremen Fighter Weapon Blueprint for Holger 5.56

Desert Maula Weapon Blueprint for COR.45

Crysknife Weapon Blueprint for Dual Kodachis

Maud’dib Weapon Charm

Worm Rider Calling Card

The Fighters Emblem

Austin Butler as Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen. Activision

The Butler skin is featured in the Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen Operator bundle, and costs the same - 2,400 CoD points (or £16.79).

Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen Operator skin

Fey'ds Frenzy Finishing Move

Harkonnen Terror Weapon Blueprint for Pulemyot 762 LMG

The Face of Fear Weapon Blueprint for WSP Swarm SMG

Feyo's Blade Weapon Blueprint for Gutter Knife Melee

Champion of Cruelty Calling Card

Harkonnen Weapon Charm

House of Harkonnen Emblem

Listen to our One More Life podcast, subscribe to our free newsletter and follow us on Twitter for all the latest gaming intel.

Looking for something to watch? Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.