CoD MW3 Shipment: Release date & UK launch time estimate
A Shipment will arrive today...
Activision's Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 has been out for a little while now - and as we said in our CoD MW3 review, its multiplayer is one of the best things about it.
That CoD MW3 multiplayer experience is about to get even more fun, we'd wager, with the highly anticipated addition of the beloved Shipment map!
And as a nice surprise, it's going to drop before MW3 season 1.
But when is exact is the CoD MW3 Shipment release date? And what's the best UK time at which to expect the update to drop? Keep on reading for those key details!
When is the CoD MW3 Shipment release date?
The CoD MW3 Shipment release date is Thursday 30th November 2023. So today's the day that your Shipment will arrive!
This was confirmed by the official Call of Duty account on X (formerly known as Twitter), with the developers also sharing something of a holiday message.
"Y’all grinded more than a full plate on Thanksgiving holiday," said the CoD admins in their social media message.
"#MW3 players racked up the most hours per player for a new premium Call of Duty release during the holiday weekend since 2019.
"Now let’s beat it, Shipment gets added to the playlist this Thursday."
That sounds like a challenge, doesn't it?!
What is the UK unlock time for Shipment in CoD MW3? Our best estimate
We would predict that the Shipment map will unlock in CoD MW3 at 6pm GMT for players here in the UK.
That is the time at which the CoD playlist usually refreshes, which seems very likely to be the point at which Shipment will become playable in MW3.
Long-term fans will remember that Shipment first arrived way back in 2007 as one of the most memorable maps in Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare, a game that's influence is very much still being felt!
Renowned for its small size, Shipment is a map that can create some really fun and challenging moments as players duke it out without much room to manoeuvre - but with plenty of places to hide.
Shipment has made plenty of comebacks over the years, and it'll be interesting to see how it fares with all the bells and whistles of MW3.
Get your tactical stance at the ready and remember to pack only the best MW3 guns. This weekend could get pretty intense!
