And as a nice surprise, it's going to drop before MW3 season 1.

Love gaming? Listen to our podcast One More Life!

But when is exact is the CoD MW3 Shipment release date? And what's the best UK time at which to expect the update to drop? Keep on reading for those key details!

The CoD MW3 Shipment release date is Thursday 30th November 2023. So today's the day that your Shipment will arrive!

This was confirmed by the official Call of Duty account on X (formerly known as Twitter), with the developers also sharing something of a holiday message.

"Y’all grinded more than a full plate on Thanksgiving holiday," said the CoD admins in their social media message.

"#MW3 players racked up the most hours per player for a new premium Call of Duty release during the holiday weekend since 2019.

"Now let’s beat it, Shipment gets added to the playlist this Thursday."

That sounds like a challenge, doesn't it?!

What is the UK unlock time for Shipment in CoD MW3? Our best estimate

We would predict that the Shipment map will unlock in CoD MW3 at 6pm GMT for players here in the UK.

That is the time at which the CoD playlist usually refreshes, which seems very likely to be the point at which Shipment will become playable in MW3.

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Long-term fans will remember that Shipment first arrived way back in 2007 as one of the most memorable maps in Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare, a game that's influence is very much still being felt!

Renowned for its small size, Shipment is a map that can create some really fun and challenging moments as players duke it out without much room to manoeuvre - but with plenty of places to hide.

Shipment has made plenty of comebacks over the years, and it'll be interesting to see how it fares with all the bells and whistles of MW3.

Get your tactical stance at the ready and remember to pack only the best MW3 guns. This weekend could get pretty intense!

Read more on MW3:

Listen to our One More Life podcast, subscribe to our free newsletter and follow us on Twitter for all the latest gaming intel.

Looking for something to watch? Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.