Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 , the sequel to the 2019 reboot, sees Captain Price joined by two very familiar faces as both Simon 'Ghost' Riley and Johnny 'Soap' McTavish appear prominently in the campaign as playable characters.

The Modern Warfare series is back – and so are some iconic characters from the Call of Duty franchise.

The characters and their appearance have gone down in video game history but who are the voice actors behind the legends? The reboot has gone for a different cast than the original series, but Soap's iconic Scottish timbre is still there – here's who brings the characters to life in Cod MW2.

Full cast list of CoD MW2 voice actors

The full CoD MW2 cast list is as follows:

Barry Sloane plays Captain John Price

plays Captain John Price Samuel Roukin plays Lieutenant Simon "Ghost" Riley

plays Lieutenant Simon "Ghost" Riley Neil Ellice plays Sergeant John "Soap" MacTavish

plays Sergeant John "Soap" MacTavish Elliot Knight plays Sergeant Kyle "Gaz" Garrick

plays Sergeant Kyle "Gaz" Garrick Alain Mesa plays Colonel Alejandro Vargas

plays Colonel Alejandro Vargas Mari Elisa Camargo plays Valeria Garza

plays Valeria Garza Thomas Beaudoin plays Reyes

plays Reyes Warren Kole plays Philip Graves

plays Philip Graves Rya Khilstedt plays Kate Laswell

plays Kate Laswell Claudia Doumit plays Farah Karim

plays Farah Karim Ibrahim Renno plays Major Hassan Zyani

plays Major Hassan Zyani Stefan Kapičić plays Nikolai

plays Nikolai Ramon Fernandez plays Diego Salgado

plays Diego Salgado Glenn Morshower plays General Shepherd

Why you recognise the Cod MW2 cast

Barry Sloane (Captain Price) and Samuel Roukin (Ghost) are two of the main characters in CoD MW2 Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Ian Gavan

Call of Duty is one of the biggest video game franchises in the world, so it's only fitting that you'd recognise a few of the cast from other movies, games and TV shows.

Barry Sloane is, of course, returning from the 2019 Modern Warfare reboot in which he memorably voiced Captain Price, but the English actor has also made appearances in Hollyoaks, DCI Banks, Holby City and hit US drama Revenge.

Samuel Roukin provides the new voice of Ghost in MW2, but he has previously played a snatcher in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1, Faulnak in Marvel TV spin-off Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. and John Graves Simcoe in revolutionary war drama Turn: Washington's Spies.

Taking on the beloved role of Soap is Neil Ellice, who's also had a taste of the MCU as Hunter D-90 in Loki as well as previous video game experience in TV mini-series Halo 4: Forward Unto Dawn.

Elliot Knight (Gaz), Warren Kole (Graves), Glenn Morshower (General Shepherd) and Claudia Doumit (Farah) Credit: Jason Merritt/Alberto E. Rodriguez/Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Elliot Knight went down the DC route, however, as Dove in edgy superhero drama Titans, and also played Merlin in fairy tale drama Once Upon A Time as well as the titular role in Sky's Sinbad.

Pop culture fans will certainly have seen Warren Kole before – he portrayed villain Rafe Adler in Uncharted 4: A Thief's End, and was the infamous 'Galaga Guy' in the first Avengers film. He is currently starring as Jeff Sadecki in Yellowjackets.

Glenn Morshower is no stranger to playing military leaders – as well as the infamous General Shepherd, he appeared as General Sharp Morshower in the Transformers films and Secret Service Agent Aaron Pierce in 24.

Farah Karim actress Claudia Doumit will be familiar to most for playing Victoria Neuman in superhero series The Boys, but also starred in sci-fi series Timeless and three episodes of Scandal.

Alejandro Vargas actor Alain Mesa is no stranger to video game roles having provided additional voices to the likes of Saints Row, Red Dead Redemption 2 and Uncharted 4: A Thief's End. He also voiced Victor Garcia Hernandez in Forza Horizon 5 and Giles and Cookie in Wastelanders 3.

Mari Elisa Camargo's turn as villain Valeria Garza has proved a hit on social media, but Camargo was already well known in Latin America after competing in The X Factor Colombia and later becoming a TV star in Mexico. She became known to a more international audience after guest starring in martial arts crime drama Warrior.

Stefan Kapičić will be known to most for his role as Colossus in the Deadpool films, though he has also appeared in six episodes of Better Call Saul and lent his voice to an episode of Love, Death & Robots.

Read more:

