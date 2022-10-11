Developers announced that the game would be in our hands on 28th October and Activision has already shared the game’s epic launch trailer.

The final countdown is on for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 ’s release - and now it’s just a few weeks until the big day.

We’ve already been able to enjoy some gameplay in the shape of the ‘Dark Ship’ mission, and the multiplayer beta, but now we know that CoD fans will also be able to play MW2 a whole week early.

Yes, for the first time ever in Call of Duty history, those who pre-order Modern Warfare 2 will get early access to the campaign.

Here’s everything you need to know so that you can enjoy the game before everyone else.

How to get CoD Modern Warfare 2 campaign early access

Fortunately, it’s easy to get the chance to play through Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’s complete single-player experience before its official release date.

To get CoD MW2 campaign early access, all you have to do is digitally pre-order the game - so you should place your order via the PlayStation Store, Xbox Store, Battle.net and/or Steam if you want to qualify.

Just to be clear: the early access will not be accessible to anyone who buys a physical copy of the game. So if you bought a disc copy from GAME or Amazon, you're out of luck in this case!

Plus, if you were wondering, it doesn’t matter which edition of the game you purchase - as long as it’s in a digital purchase format, early access is all yours.

However, it’s crucial to remember, the early access ONLY grants you access to the single-player experience - Spec Ops and multiplayer will only be available from the official release date.

When does CoD Modern Warfare 2 campaign early access start?

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’s campaign early access begins on 20th October 2022, a whopping eight days before the full game launches on 28th October.

To get a load of everything we know about the game so far and watch the latest trailers for the game, visit our dedicated Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 guide here. That early access date can't come soon enough!

