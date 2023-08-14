How many acts are in Baldur's Gate 3? All chapters and main missions list
It is our quest to present to you all the quests.
With such a massive scope, you might ponder “How many acts are in Baldur's Gate 3?” and fortunately for you, we’ve been playing the game nonstop to find out what all the chapters, main missions, levels and quests are, and have compiled them all for you in multiple lists covering the main missions, BG3 quests by region, personal quests and companion quests.
If you are a completionist (like us), this guide will be handy to check over to make sure you’ve done everything in a region before progressing, as some quests will become unavailable to you when you proceed from Act 2 to Act 3.
It’s a given that there will be spoilers but we will warn you when these are coming so that you don’t discover something you shouldn’t. Though if you find yourself here, then perhaps you are beyond this point in which case, get all the Badlur’s Gate 3 secrets down below!
How many acts are in Baldur's Gate 3?
There are three acts in Baldur's Gate 3. You could consider there to be four if you include the Prologue, which is very short but technically is an act in of itself.
The rest of them (Acts 1, 2 and 3) are much longer. For some context, we put 50 hours into the game without having even gotten past the Last Light Inn.
Act 1 encompasses the starting area with the Druids Grove and Goblin Camp, the Mountain Pass with the Githyanki Crèche, the Underdark and Grymforge, all of which have numerous quests and secrets to uncover.
Act 2 sees you in the Shadow-Cursed Lands, where you must travel to the Moonrise Towers and confront Ketheric Thorn.
Act 3 is when you finally reach the titular city, and also when the endgame happens - we’ll stop short of saying exactly what happens next to avoid spoilers.
Full list of Baldur's Gate 3 main missions
It goes without saying that beyond this threshold of plotline safety, there are gigantic spoilers, as many of the quest titles hint at what to expect.
Baldur's Gate 3 Prologue Main Quests
- Escape the Nautiloid
- Rescue the Illithid's Captive
Baldurs's Gate 3 Act 1 Main Quests
- Find a Cure
- Ask the Goblin Priestess for Help
- Find the Githyanki Crèche
- Get Help from Auntie Ethel
- Get Help from Healer Nettie
- Help Omeluum Investigate the Parasite
- Rescue the Druid Halsin
- Travel to Moonrise Towers
- Travel through the Mountain Pass
- Travel through the Underdark
Baldur's Gate 3 Act 2 Main Quests
- Defeat Ketheric Thorm
- Infiltrate Moonrise Towers
- Capture Isobel the Selunite Cleric
- Find Ketheric Thorm's Relic
- Follow the Convoy
- Resolve the Abduction
- Seek Protection from the Shadow Curse
Baldur's Gate 3 Act 3 Main Quests
- Confront the Elder Brain
- Control the Elder Brain
- Destroy the Elder Brain
- Get Gortash's Netherstone
- Consider Gortash's Bargain
- Disable the Steel Watch
- Get Orin's Netherstone
- Investigate the Murders
- Impress the Murder Tribunal
- Rescue Orin's Victim
- Gather Your Allies
Baldur's Gate 3 quests by region
Below you'll find all the quests that are available to the player in each Region. This list is still a bit incomplete as we make our way through Baldur’s Gate 3, and it’s many, many missions.
Nautiloid Crash Region
- Explore the Ruins
- Free Lae'zel
- Find the Missing Shipment
- Find the Nightsong
- Finish the Masterwork Weapon
- Free the Artist
- Hunt the Devil
- Rescue the Gnome
- Rescue the Grand Duke
- Rescue the Trapped Man
- Save Mayrina
- Search the Cellar
- Destroy the Ancient Tome
- Unlock the Ancient Tome
Druid’s Grove
- Find Doni
- Find Your Belongings
- Investigate the Beach
- Rescue Volo
- Return the Locket
- Save Arabella
- Save the Goblin Sazza
- Save the Refugees
- Defeat the Goblins
- Investigate Kagha
- Kill Kagha
- Raid the Emerald Grove
- Save the First Druid
- Steal the Sacred Idol
Crèche Y’llek and Mountain Pass
- Find the Blood of Lathander
- Steal a Githyanki Egg
- The Githyanki Warrior
Underdark
- Avenge Glut's Circle
- Cure the Poisoned Gnome
- Defeat the Duergar Intruders
- Deliver Nere's Head
- Find the Missing Boots
- Find the Mushroom Picker
- Free True Soul Nere
- Blind the Absolute
- Find Explosives
- Save the Grymforge Gnomes
- The Adamantine Forge
- Get Past the Rubble
Shadow-Cursed Lands
- Decide Minthara's Fate
- Find Arabella's Parents
- Find Mol
- Find Rolan in the Shadows
- Find Zevlor
- Investigate the Selunite Resistance
- Lift the Shadow Curse
- Kill Raphael's Old Enemy
- Break Yurgir's Contract
- Punish the Wicked
- Rescue the Tieflings
- Rescue Wulbren
- Wake up Art Cullagh
Baldur’s Gate
- Acquire the Gauntlets for Helsik
- Aid the Underduke
- Avenge the Drowned
- Avenge the Hag Survivors
- Avenge the Ironhands
- Deal with the Gnomes
- Feed the Mind Flayer
- Find a way into Wyrm's Rock fortress
- Free Counsellor Florrick
- Find Dribbles the Clown
- Find Mystic Carrion's Servant
- Defeat Mystic Carrion
- Find the Missing Letters
- Find the 'Stern Librarian' Ffion
- Help the Cursed Monk
- Help the Devilish Ox
- Help the Hag Survivors
- Investigate Cazador's Palace
- Investigate the House of Grief
- Surrender Shadowheart to Viconia
- Investigate the Suspicious Toys
- Retrieve Omeluum
- Return Rakath's Gold
- Roveer's Storehouse
- Save the Gondians
- Save Hope
- Save Vanra
- Solve the Open Hand Temple Murders
- Stop the Presses
- Visit the Emperor's Old Hideout
Baldur's Gate 3 personal quests
Here are the quests personal to your character and their story:
- Call of the Blood
- Deal with the Devil
- Escape the Deal
- Fulfill the Deal
- Discover the Artefact's Secrets
- Discover the History of Prince Orpheus
- Embrace Your Potential
- Free Orpheus
- Help Kith'rak Voss
- Help Your Protector
- Servant of None
- Forging a Heart
- The Urge
- Open your Scars
Baldur's Gate 3 companion quests
And finally, we have all the companion quests we've uncovered so far. We will be updating this and all of the above as we go along so be sure to check back in often.
Shadowheart
- Daughter of Darkness
- The Chosen of Shar
- A Familiar Face
Astarion
- The Pale Elf
Gale
- The Wizard of Waterdeep
- In Case of Death...
- Balthazar's Experiment
Wyll
- The Blade of Frontiers
- The Grand Duke
Lae'zel
- The Githyanki Warrior
Karlach
- Our Fiery Friend
- The Hellion's Heart
Jaheira
- The High Harper
