How many acts are in Baldur's Gate 3?

There are three acts in Baldur's Gate 3. You could consider there to be four if you include the Prologue, which is very short but technically is an act in of itself.

The rest of them (Acts 1, 2 and 3) are much longer. For some context, we put 50 hours into the game without having even gotten past the Last Light Inn.

Act 1 encompasses the starting area with the Druids Grove and Goblin Camp, the Mountain Pass with the Githyanki Crèche, the Underdark and Grymforge, all of which have numerous quests and secrets to uncover.

Act 2 sees you in the Shadow-Cursed Lands, where you must travel to the Moonrise Towers and confront Ketheric Thorn.

Act 3 is when you finally reach the titular city, and also when the endgame happens - we’ll stop short of saying exactly what happens next to avoid spoilers.

Full list of Baldur's Gate 3 main missions

Baldur's Gate 3 Prologue Main Quests

Escape the Nautiloid

Rescue the Illithid's Captive

Baldurs's Gate 3 Act 1 Main Quests

Find a Cure Ask the Goblin Priestess for Help Find the Githyanki Crèche Get Help from Auntie Ethel Get Help from Healer Nettie Help Omeluum Investigate the Parasite Rescue the Druid Halsin



Travel to Moonrise Towers Travel through the Mountain Pass Travel through the Underdark



Baldur's Gate 3 Act 2 Main Quests

Defeat Ketheric Thorm

Infiltrate Moonrise Towers Capture Isobel the Selunite Cleric Find Ketheric Thorm's Relic Follow the Convoy Resolve the Abduction Seek Protection from the Shadow Curse



Baldur's Gate 3 Act 3 Main Quests

Confront the Elder Brain Control the Elder Brain Destroy the Elder Brain



Get Gortash's Netherstone Consider Gortash's Bargain Disable the Steel Watch



Get Orin's Netherstone Investigate the Murders Impress the Murder Tribunal Rescue Orin's Victim



Gather Your Allies

Baldur's Gate 3 quests by region

Below you'll find all the quests that are available to the player in each Region. This list is still a bit incomplete as we make our way through Baldur’s Gate 3, and it’s many, many missions.

Nautiloid Crash Region

Explore the Ruins

Free Lae'zel

Find the Missing Shipment

Find the Nightsong

Finish the Masterwork Weapon

Free the Artist

Hunt the Devil

Rescue the Gnome

Rescue the Grand Duke

Rescue the Trapped Man

Save Mayrina

Search the Cellar Destroy the Ancient Tome Unlock the Ancient Tome



Druid’s Grove

Find Doni

Find Your Belongings

Investigate the Beach

Rescue Volo

Return the Locket

Save Arabella

Save the Goblin Sazza

Save the Refugees Defeat the Goblins Investigate Kagha Kill Kagha Raid the Emerald Grove Save the First Druid

Steal the Sacred Idol

Crèche Y’llek and Mountain Pass

Find the Blood of Lathander

Steal a Githyanki Egg

The Githyanki Warrior

Underdark

Avenge Glut's Circle

Cure the Poisoned Gnome

Defeat the Duergar Intruders

Deliver Nere's Head

Find the Missing Boots

Find the Mushroom Picker

Free True Soul Nere Blind the Absolute Find Explosives

Save the Grymforge Gnomes

The Adamantine Forge Get Past the Rubble



Shadow-Cursed Lands

Decide Minthara's Fate

Find Arabella's Parents

Find Mol

Find Rolan in the Shadows

Find Zevlor

Investigate the Selunite Resistance

Lift the Shadow Curse

Kill Raphael's Old Enemy Break Yurgir's Contract

Punish the Wicked

Rescue the Tieflings

Rescue Wulbren

Wake up Art Cullagh

Baldur’s Gate

Acquire the Gauntlets for Helsik

Aid the Underduke

Avenge the Drowned

Avenge the Hag Survivors

Avenge the Ironhands

Deal with the Gnomes

Feed the Mind Flayer

Find a way into Wyrm's Rock fortress

Free Counsellor Florrick

Find Dribbles the Clown

Find Mystic Carrion's Servant Defeat Mystic Carrion

Find the Missing Letters

Find the 'Stern Librarian' Ffion

Help the Cursed Monk

Help the Devilish Ox

Help the Hag Survivors

Investigate Cazador's Palace

Investigate the House of Grief Surrender Shadowheart to Viconia

Investigate the Suspicious Toys

Retrieve Omeluum

Return Rakath's Gold

Roveer's Storehouse

Save the Gondians

Save Hope

Save Vanra

Solve the Open Hand Temple Murders

Stop the Presses

Visit the Emperor's Old Hideout

Baldur's Gate 3 personal quests

Here are the quests personal to your character and their story:

Call of the Blood

Deal with the Devil Escape the Deal Fulfill the Deal

Discover the Artefact's Secrets

Discover the History of Prince Orpheus

Embrace Your Potential

Free Orpheus

Help Kith'rak Voss

Help Your Protector

Servant of None Forging a Heart

The Urge Open your Scars



Baldur's Gate 3 companion quests

And finally, we have all the companion quests we've uncovered so far. We will be updating this and all of the above as we go along so be sure to check back in often.

Shadowheart

Daughter of Darkness The Chosen of Shar A Familiar Face



Astarion

The Pale Elf

Gale

The Wizard of Waterdeep In Case of Death... Balthazar's Experiment



Wyll

The Blade of Frontiers The Grand Duke



Lae'zel

The Githyanki Warrior

Karlach

Our Fiery Friend The Hellion's Heart



Jaheira

The High Harper

