Disney Plus UK is now live – how to sign up, download the app and start streaming

Fans rejoice – Disney Plus is finally live in the UK! As of today, 24th March, Disney Plus has launched, bringing with it 1,000s of TV shows, movies and documentaries for you to start watching right away.

If you haven’t already signed up to Disney Plus you can still subscribe for either £5.99 a month or £59.99 a year’s subscription.

Disney Plus is already available in the USA, Canada, Netherlands, Australian and New Zealand. When it went live abroad it secured 10 million subscribers just on its first day.

How to sign up to Disney Plus

Just sign up via the Disney Plus website. You can either get Disney Plus for £5.99 a month or £59.99 for a year. Get Disney Plus UK now.

What devices does Disney Plus work on?

Each Disney+ subscriber can add up to ten devices to their account.

You can sign up now and connect Disney Plus to your Smart TV, Amazon Firestick or Sky Q box. If you need more information on how to get it to work on Sky Q check out our guide.

It also works on Apple devices, Chromecast and games consoles, like the PS4 and XBox One. Nintendo Switch uses can log in via the web browser.

If you’re a Sky customer you can get Disney Plus’s app on your Sky Q box. Customers in the UK and Ireland can get it so it links up to the existing system. Now TV has the same set up.

For more information we have our guide to what devices Disney Plus works on. If you’re struggling to work out how to set up Disney Plus on your Smart TV – we got you too.

Is Disney Plus worth it?

We’ve got a much longer explanation of why Disney Plus is worth it so we’ll keep this short. A subscription gets you access to the Disney back catalogue the big franchises like Star Wars and Marvel as well as newer shows like The Mandalorian, which has already been renewed for season two.

Documentary wise there’s The Imagineering Story, sharing the legacy of Walt Disney and a few behind the scenes secrets as well as National Geographic’s The Wonderful World of Jeff Goldblum.

We’ve got a full guide to everything coming to Disney Plus, as well as the best TV shows on Disney Plus and the best movies on Disney Plus.