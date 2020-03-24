Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. Technology
  3. Disney Plus UK is now live – how to sign up, download the app and start streaming
  We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more)

Disney Plus UK is now live – how to sign up, download the app and start streaming

Disney Plus is now live in the UK - here's how to get it or set it up if you already have it

Disney Plus Live

Published:

Fans rejoice – Disney Plus is finally live in the UK! As of today, 24th March, Disney Plus has launched, bringing with it 1,000s of TV shows, movies and documentaries for you to start watching right away.

Advertisement

If you haven’t already signed up to Disney Plus you can still subscribe for either £5.99 a month or £59.99 a year’s subscription. 

Disney Plus is already available in the USA, Canada, Netherlands, Australian and New Zealand. When it went live abroad it secured 10 million subscribers just on its first day.

How to sign up to Disney Plus

Just sign up via the Disney Plus website. You can either get Disney Plus for £5.99 a month or £59.99 for a year. Get Disney Plus UK now.

What devices does Disney Plus work on?

Each Disney+ subscriber can add up to ten devices to their account.

You can sign up now and connect Disney Plus to your Smart TV, Amazon Firestick or Sky Q box. If you need more information on how to get it to work on Sky Q check out our guide.

It also works on Apple devices, Chromecast and games consoles, like the PS4 and XBox One. Nintendo Switch uses can log in via the web browser.

If you’re a Sky customer you can get Disney Plus’s app on your Sky Q box. Customers in the UK and Ireland can get it so it links up to the existing system. Now TV has the same set up.

For more information we have our guide to what devices Disney Plus works on. If you’re struggling to work out how to set up Disney Plus on your Smart TV – we got you too.

Is Disney Plus worth it?

We’ve got a much longer explanation of why Disney Plus is worth it so we’ll keep this short. A subscription gets you access to the Disney back catalogue the big franchises like Star Wars and Marvel as well as newer shows like The Mandalorian, which has already been renewed for season two.

Documentary wise there’s The Imagineering Story, sharing the legacy of Walt Disney and a few behind the scenes secrets as well as National Geographic’s The Wonderful World of Jeff Goldblum.

Advertisement

We’ve got a full guide to everything coming to Disney Plus, as well as the best TV shows on Disney Plus and the best movies on Disney Plus. 

Tags

Michelin star food

Exclusive offer from Radio Times

Get £10 off when you spend £50 at Donald Russell

Discover award-winning meat, delivered straight to your door

Subscribe and get 12 issues for £1!

Subscribe today!

You might like

The Mandalorian (Pedro Pascal) in Lucasfilm’s THE MANDALORIAN.

The Mandalorian review Plenty of Star Wars nostalgia - and plenty of questions

Joe Pesci, Daniel Stern and Macaulay Culkin in Home Alone

When is the Home Alone reboot on Disney+? Cast, plot and news

Disney + : Illustration

What devices is Disney+ available on?

The Mandalorian (Pedro Pascal) in Lucasfilm’s THE MANDALORIAN.

Star Wars has released the first footage from new TV series The Mandalorian