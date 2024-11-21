PS5 Slim hits lowest price yet in UK Black Friday sales
Last year saw the PS5 reduced to its lowest-ever price, but will the same happen again?
So far November has been a mammoth month for PlayStation gamers as, not only is the PS5 Pro now on sale but Black Friday is also back; bringing with it a whole new wave of deals, bundles, and free perks.
Last year, we saw the PS5 drop to its lowest price yet, reducing by £90 in the run up to Black Friday itself. This was for the original PS5 ahead of the release of the PS5 Slim.
Despite the original console being discontinued, we now find ourselves in a similar situation, with a new console out and deals already popping up on the older PS5 Slim model.
Right now, there is currently a £24 saving on the PS5 Slim itself, as well as a tonne of bundles to shout about, including some centred around the year's biggest games like Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 and EA Sports FC 25. Plus, huge savings have popped up for the PS5 Controllers.
We can't be sure if any bigger and better deals will pop up for the Slim, so for now, here's everything we know so far about the current offers. Plus, don't forget to look at our guide to will there be a PS5 Pro Black Friday discount?
- Buy the PS5 Disc for
£479£455 (save £24 or 5%) at Amazon
- Buy the PS5 Digital for
£389£369 (save £20 or 5%) at Amazon
How much will the PS5 Slim be for Black Friday 2024?
You can never be sure that big consoles like the PS5 will actually go down in price during the Black Friday period. But luckily, we're already seeing some encouraging signs.
The PS5 Slim is currently available for £24 off at Amazon. This is hopefully just a taster for more deals to come as we're still a week away from Black Friday itself.
Where to buy the PS5 Slim for Black Friday 2024 in the UK
Right now, the lowest price for the PS5 Slim can be found at Amazon and Very, for £24 off.
We haven't seen any discounts pop up from PlayStation itself yet. This could mean one of two things: one, they're putting all their efforts into the release of the PS5 Pro, or two, they're staying quiet before launching a brilliant deal.
Is it worth getting the PS5 Slim this Black Friday?
Yes. We think Black Friday is definitely the time to snap up the PS5 Slim. Even if the console doesn't receive the same £90 discount as last year, there are bound to be decent bundles and savings to take advantage of.
Unless you badly want the PS5 Pro, with its improvements to graphics and ray tracing, then the PS5 Slim is still a worthy choice.
As our Gaming Editor Rob Leane put it: "We're still a few years off the PS6 and we’re getting to the point in the cycle where most games aren’t available on PS4.
"So, unless you’re the type of person who can really tell the difference between frame rates or how many micropixels there are on the screen, the PS5 standard console will do the job."
PS5 deals and bundles we've spotted so far for Black Friday 2024
PS5 Slim Disc |
£479 £455 (save £24 or 5%)
What's the deal: As we've said the lowest price we've found on the PS5 Slim Disc is £455 at Amazon. This is a £24 saving, or 5%.
Why we chose it: If you're worried about missing out on the PS5 deals, go for this one, it's a nice enough saving and you can put the £24 towards a new game or controller.
PS5 Slim Digital |
£389 £369 (save £20 or 5%)
What's the deal: The PS5 Digital has also seen a £20 discount, taking the price to £369 instead of £389.
Why we chose it: As our Gaming Editor Rob Leane put it: "Most people also don’t buy games on disc anymore so I would always say go for the disc free version."
PS5 Disc & EA SPORTS FC 25 |
£534 £519 (save £15 or 2%)
What's the deal: Grab the discounted PS5 Slim plus brand-new game EA Sports FC 25 in a bundle for £519.
Why we chose it: Get your new console alongside one of the best sports games of the year in one fell swoop.
PS5 Disc & Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 | £529
What's the deal: This bundle includes the PS5 Slim plus Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 for £529.
Why we chose it: Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is an incredible new addition for COD fans, with better graphics, action and playability than ever before.
PS5 Disc & Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 for £529
PS5 Disc & Grand Theft Auto V |
£499 £489 (save £10 0r 2%)
What's the deal: Get Grand Theft Auto V for £65 off alongside your new console.
Why we chose it: Another huge game and huge console for less. This bundle guarantees endless entertainment for £65 off.
PS5 Disc, Hogwarts Legacy & Wreckfest Bundle | £459
What's the deal: Currys has bundles for the PS5 that includes Hogwarts Legacy, Wreckfest and even Call of Duty.
Why we chose it: It's no good just having a new PS5, you need to build your games collection from the off. So with this bundle you can get either two or three games in one go.
- PS5 Disc, Hogwarts Legacy & Wreckfest Bundle for £499
- PS5 Disc, Hogwarts Legacy, Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 & Wreckfest Bundle for £564
- PS5 Disc, EA Sports FC 25, Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 & Wreckfest Bundle, for £584
PS5 Disc & Additional DualSense Controller | £534
What's the deal: You can save on this bundle which includes the PS5 Slim and an additional DualSense controller.
Why we chose it: If you're planning to open your new PS5 on Christmas Day, this bundle ensures you can play it with family straight away.
PS5 Disc & Additional DualSense Controller for £534
PS5 Disc & Hogwarts Legacy, LEGO Harry Potter Collection & Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions |
£568 £529 (save £39 or 6%)
What's the deal: This Very bundle includes a PS5 and three games: Hogwarts Legacy, LEGO Harry Potter Collection & Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions.
Why we chose it: If you're a Harry Potter fan, this is the ultimate bundle. You've got the dramatic story in Hogwarts Legacy, the fun adventure in LEGO Harry Potter, and the sports game in Quidditch Champions.
PS5 Digital & Just Dance 2025 |
£424 £409 (save £15 or 3%)
What's the deal: This bundle includes the PS5 Digital and the new Just Dance game for £15, taking the price to £409.
Why we chose it: This is ideal for Christmas Day! Get dancing with the family as soon as you open your new PS5.
Get 10% off when you buy a PlayStation console and additional wireless controller
What's the deal: At Currys you can snag 10% off when you buy an additional controller with any PlayStation console. So if you buy the PS5 Slim and an extra controller, simply use the code "PLAYER2" at checkout and watch your basket reduce by 10%.
Why we chose it: This is a great bundle if you're planning to buy a console and an extra controller at the same time.
Save 10% when you buy an additional controller with any console at Currys
PS5, DualSense Wireless Controller & PlayStation 5 Twin Docking Station | £445
What's the deal: For £445, this set includes the PS5, an extra controller and a docking station to keep your controllers charged.
Why we chose it: This is an ideal first purchase bundle for the PS5 as it includes everything you need for a group gaming and sustained playing times.
Buy PS5, DualSense Wireless Controller & PlayStation 5 Twin Docking Station for £445 at Currys
