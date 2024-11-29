This month, Disney Plus are introducing even more savings in honour of – you guessed it – Black Friday.

It isn't uncommon for streaming services to offer Black Friday discounts,; however Disney Plus will not be offering a reduction on membership costs this year.

But don't lose heart! While subscriptions will remain the same price, you'll often find Disney Plus bundled up with other products or services.

We've laid it all out for you here, where you can find out the cost of Disney Plus, as well as some amazing offers happening this month.

What is the cheapest you can get Disney Plus?

The cheapest Disney Plus membership is the Standard With Ads plan, which costs £4.99 a month. With this, you'll get access to the full Disney Plus catalogue, but your viewing will be interrupted by ads, you can only stream on two devices at once and you can't download content.

The next tier is the Standard plan at £8.99 a month, or £89.90 a year. This gets you full access with no ads, streaming across two devices at once, 1080p HD video and the ability to download content across 10 devices.

Finally, for £12.99 a month or £129.90 a year, the Premium plan boasts no ads, streaming across four devices, downloads on up to 10 devices, video quality of up to 4K UHD and HDR and high-quality audio. Whew!

Best Black Friday deals on Disney Plus from UK retailer sales

Get six months' free Disney Plus with Volt at Virgin Media

Disney

What's the deal: If you're a Volt customer — a Virgin Media broadband and O2 Pay Monthly phone contract user — you can choose an Extra reward for up to six months, and one of these is a Disney Plus subscription.

Why we chose it: With Disney Plus usually setting you back between £4.99 and £10.99 per month depending on your plan, this is an excellent saving.

Get six months' free Disney Plus with Volt

Save 16% with a Disney Plus annual pass

What's the deal: Okay, it's not exactly new information, but grabbing the Disney Plus annual pass sees subscribers can help you save a lot. If you pay the Standard plan price of £8.99 a month that adds up to £107.88 for the year, but the annual subscription costs just £89.90 — that's a 16% saving.

If you go for the Premium plan, that will add up to £155.88 over 12 months, but purchasing an annual Premium subscription costs just 129.90, also saving you 16%.

Why we chose it: If you know you're likely to stick with your subscription for at least a year, this is a great option for you.

Save 16% with a Disney Plus annual pass

Six months' free Disney Plus for existing O2 customers

What's the deal: We've got some great news for existing O2 customers. If you haven't already, you can get up to six months of a Disney Plus Standard plan, completely on O2.

Why we chose it: As a Disney Plus Standard plan usually costs £8.99 a month, this deal means you'll save £53.95.

Six months' free Disney Plus for existing O2 customers

Get a three month Disney Plus Standard Plan with Tesco Clubcard

What's the deal: Turn every £13.50 in Tesco Clubcard vouchers into £27.00 to use with a Disney Plus three-month Standard Subscription.

Why we chose it: This deal means you'll save £50 on a three month Disney Plus Standard membership, and all just from doing your shopping!

Get a three month Disney Plus Standard Plan with Tesco Clubcard

Get one year of Disney Plus Standard when you sign up to Uber One

What's the deal: You'll get a free 12-month Disney Plus Standard Plan, worth £89.90, when you sign up to Uber One.

Why we chose it: An Uber One membership combines both your Uber account and Uber Eats accounts into one platform, handy if you're a frequent user of these. You'll pay £4.99 a month for the membership and will receive savings and exclusive perks for both services, not to mention your free year of Disney Plus.

Get one year of Disney Plus Standard when you sign up to Uber One

