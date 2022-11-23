We’re paraphrasing our great Martin Lewis, but the sentiment is still there. If you spend £30 on a new jacket because it had 50% off, but you will never wear that jacket, that’s 30 quid down the drain.

As Martin Lewis, our money-saving expert and general life organiser, has advised this Black Friday : try not to spend money on things you don’t actually want, as that won’t actually save you any money.

The same applies to experience days, too. If you give your scared-of-heights mum a zipline experience for Christmas because it had 20% off, you may not be offered a second helping of Yorkshire puddings.

Luckily for you, Buyagift has a whole range of experiences, so you're bound to find the perfect day for your loved one.

Buyagift has activities in multiple locations across the UK, so you can stay close to home or plan a city break around your chosen experience. For example, organising a trip to London with a West End theatre show in mind, would be a brilliant gift.

There are relaxing days, like spa treatments and delicious afternoon teas, or more energetic activities, such as fast car drives and assault courses.

Best of all, we've secured an exclusive code to get you 25 per cent across selected Buyagift experiences, including many of their Black Friday deals. So as well as getting up to 80 per cent off in Buyagift's Black Friday sale, you can bag an additional 25 per cent off top experiences. Who said we don't treat you, eh?

Simply input the code 25BLACKFRIDAYRT at the checkout before 29th November 2022.

So, for Christmas experience gift inspiration, let's take a look at some of our top picks.

Shop all Buyagift experiences

For more top experiences across the UK, be sure to take a peak at our best immersive experiences, best VR experiences, and the best UK Christmas days out.

The best Buyagift experiences at a glance

The best Buyagift Christmas gift experiences

Theatre Tickets to a West End Show for Two | £89.99 £67.50 (save £22.49 or 25%)

Broadway Shows

If we could, we’d be at a theatre performance every evening. There are so many musicals, plays, and dramas to choose from, and the whole atmosphere is second-to-none.

In this Buyagift experience, select a theatre show of your choice, with options including Wicked, Mamma Mia! and Jersey Boys, from across 16 theatres in London’s West End.

Buy Theatre Tickets to a West End Show for Two for £89.99 £67.50 at Buyagift

For inspiration of which performance to choose, check out the best West End shows.

Zip World Velocity for Two | £178 £133.50 (save £44.50 or 25%)

Buyagift

Like we said earlier, this definitely isn’t the gift to give you scared-of-heights mum. But it is the gift to give a thrill-seeking loved one.

Rated five out of five on the Buyagift site, this zip wire experience will see you take on the Little Zipper as a taste for the main event. Then you’ll experience a one mile flight on the Big Zipper, with speeds of up to 100mph and views of Snowdonia's Penrhyn Quarry. It’s sure to be an experience they’ll never forget.

Buy Zip World Velocity for Two for £178 £133.50 at Buyagift

Overnight Murder Mystery Break for Two with Dinner | £219.99 £164.90 (save £55.09 or 25%)

Buyagift

If you’ve been inspired by recent releases like See How They Run, why not try your hand at a murder mystery experience?

This overnight stay includes a thrilling murder mystery, a three-course meal plus cooked breakfast in the morning, and an overnight stay. The immersive experience begins as soon as you step through the door, so prepare your monocles.

Buy Overnight Murder Mystery Break for Two with Dinner for £219.99 £164.90 at Buyagift

One Night Glamping Break for Two | £59.99 £44.99 (save £15 or 25%)

Buyagift

Why camp when you can glamp, are we right? We don’t need to be reminded of the horrors (the leaky tents, the gross meals on a makeshift stove, and the shivering nights) of the Duke of Edinburgh Award when we’re trying to enjoy a peaceful night away, thank you very much.

This glamping break lets you choose one of 19 locations across the UK, all as picturesque as the next, so you can look up at the stars in perfect comfort and warmth!

Buy One Night Glamping Break for Two for £59.99 £44.99 at Buyagift

Tandem Skydive | £199.99 £149.99 (save £50 or 25%)

Buyagift

The ultimate adrenaline junkie experience: jumping out of a plane. You’ll reach up to 120mph as you fall to the ground ⁠— safely strapped to an experienced instructor, of course ⁠— and remember to take in the incredible views before you land safely on the ground.

Buy Tandem Skydive for £199.99 £149.99 at Buyagift

London Eye Tickets for Two | £65 £48.75 (save £16.25 or 25%)

Buyagift

If you’re in London, the London Eye is an absolute must-visit. Standing at an impressive 135 metres tall, you can take in 360-degrees views of the capital city and see famous landmarks like the Tower of London, Houses of Parliament, Buckingham Palace, and even Windsor Castle (on a clear day).

Buy London Eye Tickets for Two for £65 £48.75 at Buyagift

Be sure to stay up to date with our Black Friday deals page for the latest savings, and for more top presents, check out the best tech gifts and Virgin Experience Days Black Friday deals.