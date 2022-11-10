Now that lockdown is (hopefully) a thing of the past, we’ve been making up for lost time, and that means trying as many new experiences as possible. So this year, why not treat your loved one to an activity they’ve always wanted to try? If you’re lucky, you might even get to go along with them.

Buyagift has something for every taste and every budget. There’s workshops and classes that you can do with your friends, like chocolate making experiences, relaxing spa days and massages, thrill-seeking activities like sports car drives and indoor skydiving, plus football stadium tours.

For a limited time only, Buyagift is offering up to 50 per cent off experience days and gift vouchers. Here are some of the top deals.

Best Buyagift Black Friday sales at a glance:

Best Buyagift Black Friday deals 2022

Bannatyne Spa Day with Three Treatments for Two | £200 £89.99 (save £110.01 or 55%)

Treat yourself and a loved one to a well-deserved break with this best-selling spa day. There’s 38 locations to choose from, and the spa experience includes a 40-minute treatment which targets five key areas: face, feet, hands and arms, back, and scalp. Simply choose three areas you’d like to focus on, then sit back and relax. We can feel the stress leaving our body as we type this.

Buy Bannatyne Spa Day with Three Treatments for Two for £200 £89.99 at Buyagift

Traditional Afternoon Tea for Two at Mr White's by Marco Pierre White | £50 £25 (save £25 or 50%)

We’re all guilty of letting time slip away from us, and before we know it, it’s November and we haven’t caught up with some of our closest friends or family for a while. Schedule in some much-needed chit chat over a delicious afternoon tea at Mr White’s in Leicester Square.

Buy Traditional Afternoon Tea for Two at Mr White's by Marco Pierre White for £50 £25 at Buyagift

Triple Supercar Driving Blast with High Speed Passenger Ride | £237 £129.99 (save £107.01 or 45%)

This gift is for the adrenaline junkie in your life. Drive three supercars of your choice for three miles each, as well as a high-speed passenger lap. There’s 65 locations across the UK to choose from, including Dunsfold Aerodrome, which is the home of Top Gear.

Buy Triple Supercar Driving Blast with High Speed Passenger Ride for £237 £129.99 at Buyagift

Comedy Pass for Two | £39.50 £25.99 (save £13.51 or 34%)

Fancy a giggle in these trying times? Then treat yourself and a plus one to a comedy evening where you’ll see up to four comedians perform in an iconic venue of your choice. On offer are comedy clubs where Eddie Izzard, Michael McIntyre and other legendary acts have performed.

Buy Comedy Pass for Two for £39.50 £25.99 at Buyagift

Alice in Wonderland VR Escape Room for Four | £110 £90 (save £20 or 18%)

If there’s a sure-fire way to test your friendship, it’s an escape room. You and three other friends will be immersed in a one-hour VR escape room, which is based around the Alice in Wonderland story.

Buy Alice in Wonderland VR Escape Room for Four for £110 £90 at Buyagift

For more activities like this, check out the best VR experiences in London and the best London escape rooms.

60 Minute Segway Adventure for Two | £98 £59 (save £39 or 40%)

One of the RadioTimes.com team went on a segway around Wollaton Hall this year, and once you’ve gotten over the initial fear of ‘Oh no, I’m going to fall!’ it’s a lot of fun.

Take in the scenery of your chosen location, then try your hand at the Segway Rally Course in this one-hour segway experience.

Buy 60 Minute Segway Adventure for Two for £98 £59 at Buyagift

Chocolate Delight Workshop for One | £49 £29.99 (save £19.01 or 39%)

Treat the chocoholic in your life to this delicious chocolate workshop for one. In the experience, the budding chocolatier will learn the history of chocolate, then mix, pipe, cut, shape and coat their very own Belgian chocolate truffles. And, yes, you can absolutely take them home afterwards and eat them.

Buy Chocolate Delight Workshop for One for £49 £29.99 at Buyagift

Looking for something to do over the Christmas period? Take a look at the best UK Christmas markets, the best UK Christmas days out, and the best London ice rinks.