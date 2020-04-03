When is GTA 6 released? What’s it about? Is there a trailer?

Seeing as the previous game – a little title called GTA 5 – became the biggest entertainment launch of all time, remained in the top-selling charts for years afterwards and earned widespread critical acclaim and game of the year awards, it is inevitable that GTA franchise will receive a sequel one day.

Rumours of a follow-up have been swirling around since 2013, but with next-gen on the horizon, we may well be on the cusp of a sequel announcement any month now.

When will GTA 6 be released?

Developer Rockstar isn’t rushing out a sequel – they’re still adding content to the ever-popular GTA online, and have been busy with gaming behemoth Read Redemption 2 for the last few years.

However, with their cowboy epic successfully saddled and the new console generation about to launch, GTA 6 is almost certainly the next game on Rockstar’s agenda. However as we saw with Red Dead Redemption 2, complex open worlds – especially with the ridiculous detail Rockstar put in – take some time to develop, so there probably won’t be any next-generation car-jacking until 2021 or 2022.

What consoles and platforms will GTA 6 be released on?

Unless we get a surprise release this year, GTA 6 will likely launch on the PS5 and Xbox Series X, with a PC release a year or so later.

What’s GTA 6 about?

Everyone surely knows the drill by now – in the GTA series the player can engage in crime-related story or side missions related to action, driving, shooting and carjacking, or simply explore the open world.

Each GTA setting is based on a real-life location, and the rumoured candidates this time are Florida, Rio de Janeiro and London, as well as a return to previous settings such as Vice City and Liberty City. Other rumours point towards the game having multiple locations for the first time since the original, with the most prominent suggesting the game will be split between Vice City (based on Miami) and South America, with a Narcos-like story focusing on drug running.

There are also rumours that the game will be set in the past or at least have extensive flashbacks, with the 70s and 80s as the most likely settings – which would fit with a drug smuggling storyline.

There is little known about the protagonists, however – it may well have a single main character like Red Dead Redemption 2, but a return of multiple protagonists as in GTA 5 is more likely.

However, all these rumours should be taken with a pinch of salt until we get an official announcement – and you’ll certainly know when that happens, as it will surely break the internet.