Despite an announcement last week from developer Rockstar Games that the game's release date had been delayed until 2026, the company released a brand-new trailer out of nowhere only days later.

Having not put out any footage of the game since the reveal trailer way back in December 2023, fans were desperate for a scrap of info about the game, something that has been resoundingly reflected in the views and likes that the trailer has already received.

Less than two hours after the trailer's release, the trailer hit 10 million views on YouTube, racking up more than 2.2 million likes in the process.

The numbers don't just stop at YouTube, either.

On Twitter, the trailer hit 450,000 likes and over 160,000 retweets in the same time period, while it reached 2.1 million likes and 1.8 million shares on Instagram.

As bafflingly high as these numbers are, it's hardly surprising given the sheer popularity of the GTA series.

Since its release in 2013, GTA 5 has sold more than 200 million copies across three console generations, making it handily one of the highest-selling games of all time.

Adding a 12-year wait for a sequel to all that fan fervour, and millions of views in a matter of hours seems like little more than a formality.

But despite how well Trailer 2 is doing, it still has a gargantuan distance to cover to catch up with Trailer 1.

In the year and a half since its release, the first GTA 6 trailer has pulled in a frankly mind-blowing 252 million views on YouTube, alongside 12 million likes.

Whether Trailer 2 will manage to quite reach those numbers remains to be seen, but one thing has already become clear – if GTA 6 is as good as this trailer promises, fans will happily forget about that delay.

