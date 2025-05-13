In response, rumours are now going around that Rockstar Games is planning a GTA 4 remaster, but is there any truth to these rumours?

Will there be a GTA 4 remaster? Rumours explained

At the time of writing, Rockstar Games has not confirmed that there is a GTA 4 remaster in the works – we want to make that clear.

However, while it hasn't officially been confirmed, that doesn't mean it's not happening, and these rumours haven't just come out of nowhere.

On 11th May 2025, noted GTA leaker Tez2 posted to GTAForums that Rockstar is working on a GTA 4 remaster, and that the game may release later this year.

"Someone at [Rockstar] hinted at the IV port, and by now it should've gone up a year in development. We may end up seeing it drop later this year," they explain.

They add that this remaster was the reason the fan-made Liberty City Preservation Project, which sought to import GTA 4's map into GTA 5, was shut down earlier in 2025.

Further to this, they confirm that around the time of the COVID-19 pandemic, Rockstar had planned to remaster Max Payne 3 following GTA 4, and that this may still be the case.

Tez2 is well-respected as a Rockstar insider, so while it's best to take this news with a grain of salt, we don't see why this wouldn't be on the cards.

That's especially true once you consider that, following the recent delay announcement, GTA 6 will no longer be releasing in 2025.

If Tez2 is right that the GTA 4 remaster is set to release later this year, then it could seamlessly fit into the gap that GTA 6 has left.

