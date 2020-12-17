Among a slew of Marvel Studios announcements dropped during Disney’s annual investor call, we got our first look at Iman Vellani as teenage superhero Ms Marvel.

Introduced in the comic books back in 2013, the character has quickly amassed a massive fanbase so it’s a big deal to see her jump into live-action for the first time ever.

The series is currently filming with an eye towards landing on Disney Plus in late 2021, with directing duo Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah among the creative team.

They became two of Hollywood’s hottest rising stars after helming Bad Boys For Life, which successfully revived the Will Smith/Martin Lawrence franchise for a new generation of viewers.

You can find out more information here about Marvel TV series on Disney+, as the shows look set to have a huge impact on the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Here’s everything we know so far about Ms Marvel on Disney+.

When is Ms Marvel released on Disney+?

Ms Marvel is currently scheduled for release on Disney Plus in late 2021.

Who is in the cast and crew of Ms Marvel?

Iman Vellani has been cast in the lead role of Kamala Khan, who will also be a major character in the upcoming Captain Marvel 2, where she’ll cross paths with Carol Danvers (Brie Larson).

The supporting cast will include Saagar Shaikh as Kamala’s brother Amir, The Walking Dead’s Matt Lintz as her best friend Bruno and Aramis Knight (Into The Badlands) as vigilante Red Dagger.

Bisha K Ali, who helmed Mindy Kaling’s Four Weddings and a Funeral series for US streaming site Hulu, is reportedly on board to lead the writer’s room.

Meanwhile, Ms Marvel is assembling an impressive roster of directors to helm its episodes, including Bad Boys for Life directing duo Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah.

Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy will also be a director on the series, having previously won two Academy Awards in the documentary short category, while The Punisher’s Meera Menon has joined the lineup too.

What will happen in Ms Marvel?

The new series will introduce Kamala Khan, aka Ms Marvel, as a force to be reckoned with in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The teenage hero first appeared in Marvel Comics in 2013 and has the power to manipulate her body on a molecular level, shrinking and growing at will.

Very little is known about the Disney+ show, but a recent casting call has hinted towards classic comic characters Red Dagger and the Inhuman Kamran featuring in the series.

Red Dagger is a Pakistan native who protects the streets of Karachi with his proficiency in knives, before moving in with family friend Kamala Khan.

Kamran is Kamala’s childhood friend, who gains his energy discharge powers at the same time as Kamala but chooses to use them for evil.

It has also been confirmed that Ms Marvel will crossover with Captain Marvel 2, as Brie Larson’s powerful hero is a huge inspiration to Kamala in her early life.

Is Ms Marvel a mutant?

Not in the comics. Instead, Ms Marvel is an Inhuman, who receives her powers after the transformative Terrigen Mists descended on Jersey City, following the explosive events of Jonathan Hickman’s Infinity crossover.

The mists activated her dormant Inhuman genes, activating her incredible powers and setting her on the path to being one of Marvel’s most iconic characters.

However, it is possible this origin could be changed for her live-action appearance, given that Marvel’s Inhumans television series on ABC proved to be a critical and commercial bomb.

To avoid any continuity headaches, it may be simpler for Kevin Feige to tweak Ms Marvel’s origin for his cinematic universe, so it’s not impossible that she could debut as one of its first mutants.

Ms Marvel trailer

While there’s not a full-length trailer for Ms Marvel just yet, Disney has released the “sizzle” below which introduces the character and gives a sneak peek at some early shots from the series.

Is Ms Marvel the same as Captain Marvel?

Disney

Not exactly. Carol Danvers once held the moniker of Ms Marvel in the comics, while a Kree alien named Mar-Vell went by the name Captain Marvel.

However, Danvers transitioned from Ms Marvel to Captain Marvel in 2012, leaving her original name vacant for young Kamala Khan to inherit it.

Khan is depicted as being a huge admirer of Captain Marvel, hence why she’s so keen to take on the prestigious title.

