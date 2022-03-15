Ms Marvel trailer confirms new powers for Kamala Khan
Newcomer Iman Vellani takes on the title role in the new MCU series for Disney Plus.
A new trailer has been released for the upcoming MCU Disney Plus Show Ms Marvel – and it appears to confirm some new powers for Kamala Khan.
In the trailer, Kamala – played by newcomer Iman Vellani – is seen harnessing energy and creating hard-light constructs, very different to her powers in the comics, in which she is known to shapeshift and stretch – the process of 'embiggening', as she calls it.
There is a nod to those powers in the new trailer as well, however, with the character making a hard-light fist that stretches from her arm.
Meanwhile, the manner in which Kamala gets her powers also appears to be different in the new series: the trailer shows the character finding a special bracelet, whereas in the comics she is an Inhuman, a member of society who had her powers awakened by the Terrigen Mist.
In addition to showing off the new powers, the trailer also gives fans a glimpse into the mind of the teenage superhero – who prior to gaining her powers appears to be something of a daydreamer, obsessed with The Avengers and harbouring a secret crush.
"Maybe they're right," she's heard saying at one point. "I spend too much time in fantasy land. It's not really the brown girls from Jersey City who save the world. That's a fantasy too."
But things all change when she finds the aforementioned bracelet – and it looks like she's got a major mission in store that will very much change her life.
Vellani is joined in the cast for the show by Aramis Knight as Kareem/Red Dagger, Saagar Shaikh as Amir, Matt Lintz as Bruno Carrelli, Rish Shah as Kamran, Laurel Marsden as Zoe Zimmer, and Zenobia Shroff and Mohan Kapur as Kamala's parents.
The six-part series will debut on Disney Plus in June 2022, the second MCU show of the year after the upcoming Moon Knight.
Ms Marvel is coming to Disney Plus on Wednesday 8th June 2022
