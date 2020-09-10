Strictly Come Dancing 2020 line-up: Full list of confirmed celebrity contestants

That famous Strictly Come Dancing theme tune is playing in the distance – and it’s getting closer and closer.

We now know the full line-up and know the identities of the 12 celebrities who will be waltzing onto the dance floor.

Someone who’s particularly been in the news is Caroline Quentin, who is currently being backed by Martin Clunes.

She’s also revealed she has previous dance experience and actually had her start performing on stage – but it was when she was younger, and Quentin has laughed about whether she would still have the same skills.

Although the line-up list isn’t as long as it has been previously It Takes Two host Rylan Clark-Neal told RadioTimes.com it’s going to be the same old Strictly.

Without further ado, get to know your dancing stars ahead of Strictly’s start date in October…

Here’s your full list of confirmed celebrities.

Jacqui Smith

BBC

Former Home Secretary Jacqui Smith was the final contestant confirmed for Strictly Come Dancing. She is best known as the first female Home Secretary for the Labour Party in 2007. She is now the Chair of the largest NHS trust in England in Birmingham and a Children’s Trust in Sandwell. The political commentator said of her news: “I was speechless with excitement at being asked to join Strictly – and that’s very rare for me. Fifty years ago, I got a bronze medal for Scottish Highland Dancing and it feels about time to return to dancing. I couldn’t be in better hands with the Strictly team and I’m going to throw myself into the challenge. Watch out!”.

HRVY

BBC

Popstar HRVY (Harvey Leigh Cantwell) is the 11th celebrity contestant confirmed for Strictly Come Dancing. He’s had over a billion combined streams to his name and a social media following of over 10 million. After selling out two UK and European tours, it’s time for HRVY to take on his next challenge: the dance floor. After being announced on KISS Breakfast with Jordan and Perri, HRVY said: “Being on Strictly is going to be such an amazing experience and I’m so thankful to be taking part this year. I think my mum is more excited that she’ll be able to see me every Saturday night now.”

Jamie Laing

He’s back! After having to withdraw from Strictly Come Dancing 2019 due to an injury, Jamie Laing has been given a second chance at glory. The Made In Chelsea star was announced on This Morning and made a couple of jokes about his ankle injury before revealing how thrilled he is to be a part of the Strictly family once more.

Maisie Smith

EastEnders favourite Maisie Smith will be waltzing her way over the road from Albert Square to Elstree Studios as she signs up for Strictly Come Dancing. The Tiffany Butcher actress has actually been on the show before but for a special. She has some hip hop and experience from her previous training, but will she lift the Glitterball?

JJ Chalmers

Age: 55

Instagram: @jj.chalmers

Twitter: @JJChalmersRM

Former Royal Marine JJ Chalmers will be taking on a brand new challenge with Strictly Come Dancing. He told Lorraine Kelly he was “always looking for a challenge, always looking to push myself out of my comfort zone” – and Strictly will certainly do that! Comparing the dance floor to his military experience, he shared: “This is completely off the chart and so it’s going to be a huge challenge but I’m really looking forward to learning something new.”

Bill Bailey

Age: 55

Instagram: @the_bill_bailey

Twitter: @BillBailey

Funnyman Bill Bailey has been confirmed to be taking part in Strictly Come Dancing. Bill was announced for the line-up on Zoe Ball’s Breakfast Show on BBC Radio 2. The presenter said of his news: “In these are strange times we’re living through, it feels right to do something different and take on a new challenge. So I am delighted to be a part of this year’s unique Strictly Come Dancing. My late mum Madrin would have loved it – I hope she’ll be watching.”

Nicola Adams

BBC

Age: 37

Instagram: @nicolaadamsobe

Twitter: @nicolaadamsobe

Boxer Nicola Adams will make history on Strictly Come Dancing as she will be a part of the first same-sex couple. The London 2012 gold medallist will perform in an all female pairing, something she is delighted with: ““I’m really excited to be joining this year’s incredible line-up for Strictly Come Dancing. I’m a huge fan of the show and am thrilled to be part of something that holds such a special place in so many people’s hearts. People might know me from my work in the ring, but I’ll be every bit as passionate and dedicated on the dance floor too. I also wanted to thank the BBC for supporting me and making me the first ever all female-pairing; and it’s amazing to be a part of the movement for change, diversity and breaking boundaries in the entertainment industry.”

Clara Amfo

Age: 36

Instagram: @claraamfo

Twitter: @claraamfo

BBC Radio1 DJ Clara Amfo was confirmed as the fifth celebrity for Strictly. She had been heavily tipped for the show and said herself she would love to do it just earlier in the year. After her exciting news was revealed, Clara said: ““As we know this year has been a real challenge and escapism through dancing is something I know we all enjoy, so to be taught by a pro and live a fantasy is something that I can’t wait to fully embrace, see you on the dance floor!”

Ranvir Singh

Age: 43

Instagram: @ranvirtv

Twitter: @ranvir01

Good Morning Britain presenter Ranvir Singh was revealed as the fourth celebrity in the Strictly Come Dancing line-up. The newsreader will follow in the footsteps of her GMB colleagues, Charlotte Hawkins, Susanna Reid and Richard Arnold. Speaking of the news, Ranvir said: “The initial feeling of being confirmed for Strictly is one of complete terror – feels like embarking on a rollercoaster, where you really want to do it but you are equally scared. Hopefully after the first dance I will feel exhilarated rather than sick!”

Max George

Age: 31

Instagram: @maxgeorge

Twitter: @maxgeorge

The Wanted’s Max George has big shoes to fill after his bandmate, Jay McGuinness, won Strictly Come Dancing in 2015. After being confirmed as the third celebrity to take part in the 2020 line-up, Max said: “Buzzing to be on Strictly this year. Not really one for the dance floor, but I take a lot of comfort in the fact that Jay McGuiness set The Wanted’s bar so low…”

Jason Bell

Age: 42

Instagram: @jasonbell33

Twitter: @jasonbell33

Former NFL star and Dallas Cowboys player Jason Bell was the second name to be announced in the Strictly line-up. He said he would be “performing at the highest level” and he’s been a fan for a while, thanks to his little six-year-old. “Strictly was the first show I ever watched when I moved to the UK and I’m a massive fan,” Jason explained. “My six-year-old daughter never got the chance to see me run out on the field at an NFL game, but she is very excited about me taking to the dance floor. I hope I can do her proud.”

Caroline Quentin

Age: 60

Instagram: @quentyquestions

Twitter: @quentyquestions

The first confirmed celebrity was Caroline Quentin, who was revealed on The One Show. She said she was “thrilled and terrified in equal measure to be taking part” and revealed she’s had some previous dance experience when she was little. Joking about her previous lessons, Caroline said: “I do remember what I learnt, but my knees are 50 years older!”

Strictly Come Dancing will return to BBC One later this year.