Who leaves Love Island? Shaughna and Demi in danger as Luke M makes choice

Shaughna Phillips and Demi Jones are at risk of being dumped from the Love Island villa tonight, after making their feelings clear for Luke Mabbott.

A teaser clip has suggested that one of the girls will be sent packing, as a nervous Luke stands before both of them at the fire pit.

In the recoupling, the boys will choose and the girl not picked will be sent packing.

With both ladies having made their feelings clear to Luke, the ball is in his court.

But who will he choose?

In the preview, Luke tells the girls: “This is probably the hardest decision I’ve had to make yet.”

Describing the girl he wants to couple up with, he continues: “When we do talk, it’s easy, the conversations flow and she never fails to make me laugh, I feel like she hasn’t had the best luck in the villa, but I do feel that is going to change.”

Demi has been getting to know Luke for a few days now, after her romance with Nas Majeed ended when he chose to couple up with Eva in Casa Amor.

The pair seemed to be getting on like a house on fire, however, when new boy Jamie Clayton entered the villa, it looked like it could be third time unlucky for Luke as Demi admitted she wanted to get to know him.

Shaughna on the other hand, only recently made it known how she feels about Luke.

After telling Demi how she felt, Shaughna, 25, pulled Luke for chat on Thursday and confessed: “I think I like you.”

Although shocked, the 24-year-old didn’t seem opposed to the idea as he later admitted in the Beach Hut that his head was “scrambled.”

But the idea of Shaughna getting to know Luke romantically didn’t sit well with Demi, and reminded her just how much she likes the Justin Bieber lookalike.

With both girls set on the same guy, Natalia Zoppa made her move on Jamie and told him she’d like to be in a couple with him, which means Luke will have a very difficult decision to make at the recoupling tonight.

So, will he pick his long-lasting friendship with Shaughna and hope that it blossoms into something?

Or, will the cheeky banter and kisses he’s shared with Demi the past few days prevail?

Love Island continues weeknights and Sundays at 9pm on ITV2.