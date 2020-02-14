Get all the latest Love Island news and gossip direct to your inbox Sign up to receive our newsletter! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

But the path to true love never did run smooth, with our couples at risk thanks to the show’s regular bombshells and recoupling ceremonies.

So when can we expect another explosive recoupling in the villa? RadioTimes.com has got you covered...

When is the next Love Island recoupling?

We can expect to see another recoupling tonight (14th February), in which the boys will pick and the girl not chosen to be in a couple will be dumped from the island.

Love Island continues weeknights and Sundays at 9pm on ITV2.