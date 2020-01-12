Laura Whitmore has stepped as the presenter of Love Island series six after regular host Caroline Flack decided to step down from the hugely popular programme following her arrest in December last year.

Get all the latest Love Island news and gossip direct to your inbox Sign up to receive our newsletter! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

And while Whitmore, 34, is excited at the prospect of a slow-motion sashay into the show, she told RadioTimes.com out in South Africa that having to take the reins from Flack in such circumstances is “not ideal”.

“It’s bittersweet, it’s not a great situation at all,” she explained to us in the Love Island villa. “It’s not ideal. The whole thing feels intimidating. I just want to do it justice and just be me.”

More like this

Whitmore added that she requested she spoke to Flack, 40, before she took the role to see how she felt.

Bosses have said the door is open for Flack to return (ITV)

“Caroline has been incredible. She messaged me before ITV contacted me and she said I really hope you get the role. She said she knew how much of fan I was of the show. I thought that was so lovely.

“I’m really happy to do the show, but I really wish it was a different situation.”

Love Island bosses have since explained that they would welcome Flack back should she want to return to the programme in the future.

“We are continuing to talk to Caroline. We are in constant contact and the door is open," series showrunner Amanda Stavri told The Mirror.

Advertisement

Love Island launches Sunday 12th January and continues weeknights and Sundays on ITV2.