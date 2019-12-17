Get all the latest Love Island news and gossip direct to your inbox Sign up to receive our newsletter! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

A spokesperson for Flack told RadioTimes.com: "We confirm that police attended Caroline’s home following a private domestic incident. She is co-operating with the appropriate people to resolve matters. We will not be making any further comment for legal reasons."

Alluding to her recent arrest, Flack wrote: “There have been a significant number of media reports and allegations in regards to my personal life. While matters were not as have been reported, I am committed to co-operating with the appropriate authorities and I can't comment further until the legal process is over.”

Rochelle Humes, Maya Jama and Laura Whitmore are now reportedly in the running to be replacing Flack, with Winter Love Island’s run previously scheduled to begin in early January.