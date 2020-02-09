Meet the cast of BBC One’s The Pale Horse

Another of Agatha Christie’s timeless stories has received a shiny new adaptation, courtesy of screenwriter Sarah Phelps.

Having already put her distinctive spin on the likes of And Then There Were None and The ABC Murders, Phelps is now taking on Christie’s 1961 novel The Pale Horse for BBC One.

Here’s everything you need to know about the cast and characters…

Rufus Sewell plays Mark Easterbrook

Who is Mark Easterbrook? Mark Easterbrook is a wealthy man who has recently married a much younger woman, despite the fact that he is still troubled by the death of his first wife. His name is on a list found in the shoe of a dead woman for unknown reasons.

What else has Rufus Sewell been in? Sewell is perhaps best known for his starring role on Amazon Prime Video’s The Man in the High Castle. He also appeared as Lord Melbourne in ITV’s Victoria and fronted Italian detective drama Zen.

Kaya Scodelario plays Hermia Easterbrook

Who is Hermia Easterbrook? Hermia is Mark’s current wife who naively believes their marriage is a simple loving relationship. She looks after their home while he is away working.

What else has Kaya Scodelario been in? After breaking out on the teen drama Skins, Scodelario achieved international success for her leading role in The Maze Runner film series. Most recently, she starred in alligator horror film Crawl and Netflix ice skating drama Spinning Out.

Georgina Campbell plays Delphine Easterbrook

Who is Delphine Easterbrook? Delphine is Mark’s first wife who dies under mysterious circumstances. It is clear that he genuinely loved her and her legacy looms over his subsequent relationships…

What else has Georgina Campbell been in? Campbell won a BAFTA for her role in BBC Three’s Murdered by My Boyfriend and has gone on to star in ITV’s Broadchurch, Black Mirror‘s Hang the DJ, and fantasy epic His Dark Materials.

Sean Pertwee plays Detective Inspector Stanley Lejeune

Who is Detective Lejeune? Detective Lejeune is called in to investigate when a woman’s body is found in an alleyway. When she is taken to the morgue to be examined, it is discovered that she has a list of names hidden in her shoe, many of which belong to people who have recently died. Taking on the case, Lejeune attempts to decode the link between them by calling in the few remaining survivors…

What else has Sean Pertwee been in? Son of the late, great Jon Pertwee, Sean Pertwee has recently starred in the DC Comics drama Gotham as Bruce Wayne’s faithful butler Alfred Pennyworth, played Gareth Lestrade in Elementary and has appeared in films including Dog Soldiers.

Henry Lloyd-Hughes plays David Ardingly

Who is David Ardingly? David is a friend of Mark’s whose name also appears on the dead woman’s list. He is unconcerned by the news, suspecting it to be a mere scam and nothing more.

What else has Henry Lloyd-Hughes been in? Lloyd-Hughes is known for playing Mark Donavon on comedy series The Inbetweeners, a role he reprised in the later film adaptation. He has also appeared in Channel 4 drama Indian Summers and the second season of Killing Eve as Aaron Peel.

Sarah Woodward plays Clemency Ardingly

Who is Clemency Ardingly? Clemency is David’s Aunt and a friendly woman, known for giving her wealth away to needy causes.

What else has Sarah Woodward been in? Woodward does a lot of acting work in the theatre, but has also appeared in a number of television shows including Outnumbered, DCI Banks and Law & Order UK.

Poppy Gilbert plays Thomasina Tuckerton

Who is Thomasina Tuckerton? Thomasina is a dancer in a nightclub and Mark’s mistress. Her colleagues warn her that he’ll never leave his wife for her, but she continues her affair with him regardless.

What else has Poppy Gilbert been in? Gilbert is a relative newcomer to the screen, but has recently appeared in the ninth series of Call The Midwife. Coming up, she has a role in the Leonardo da Vinci series starring Poldark’s Aidan Turner.

Claire Skinner plays Yvonne Tuckerton

Who is Yvonne Tuckerton? Yvonne is Thomasina’s mother, a wealthy woman who lives extravagantly.

What else has Claire Skinner been in? Skinner played Sue Brockman on the BBC sitcom Outnumbered, mother to the show’s three cheeky children.

Bertie Carvel plays Zachariah Osborne

Who is Zachariah Osborne? Zachariah is one of the people named on the dead woman’s list, who fears that he has been targeted for death by three witches.

What else has Bertie Carvel been in? Carvel played one of the lead roles in BBC One’s big-budget fantasy series Jonathan Strange & Mr Norrell, going on to star in Doctor Foster opposite Suranne Jones.

Kathy Kiera Clarke plays Sybil Stamfordis

Who is Sybil Stamfordis? Sybil is one of three mysterious women in the small village of Much Deeping. She and her associates are believed to be clairvoyants.

What else has Kathy Kiera Clarke been in? Clarke is probably best known for playing Aunt Sarah in the Northern Irish sitcom Derry Girls.

Sheila Atim plays Thryza Grey

Who is Thryza Grey? Grey is one of the three women in Much Deeping who are thought to be witches.

What else has Sheila Atim been in? Atim is primarily a stage actress, winning the Laurence Olivier award for her performance in the theatre production of Girl from the North Country.

Rita Tushingham plays Bella

Who is Bella? Bella is the third of the Much Deeping trio who seem to have paranormal abilities.

What else has Rita Tushingham been in? Tushingham has taken on dozens of roles in her impressive career, spanning from 1965 classic Doctor Zhivago to recent television hits like ITV’s Vera.

James Fleet plays Oscar Venables

Who is Oscar Venables? Oscar is a resident of Much Deeping and a well known figure in the small community.

What else has James Fleet been in? Fleet played Hugo Horton on Dawn French sitcom The Vicar of Dibley, starred in Four Weddings and a Funeral and has since had roles on Coronation Street, Outlander and Unforgotten.

Madeleine Bowyer plays Jessie Davis

Who is Jessie Davis? Jessie is the ill-fated woman who is found dead, with a mysterious list of names in her shoe.

What else has Madeleine Bowyer been in? Madeleine has recently had roles on the David Mitchell comedy series Back, Sky Atlantic’s Britannia and Black Mirror‘s The National Anthem.

Agatha Christie’s The Pale Horse airs on BBC One at 9pm on Sunday 9th February 2020