Where to watch Doctor Foster?

You can watch Doctor Foster on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video or buy the full DVD box set. You can also find episodes on iTunes.

What is Doctor Foster about?

Doctor Foster is a story of betrayal and revenge, where GP Dr Gemma Foster begins to suspect that her husband of fourteen years, with whom she has a son, has been cheating on her. She discovers tiny clues, and is eventually driven to extreme action. Whilst her personal life falls apart, she struggles to maintain a professional bedside manner in her GP surgery.

The show's creator emphasises that although some viewers see Dr Foster as the epitome of the hysterical woman trope, this is not a story about a woman driven into madness, unable to control her emotions – she is just very angry, and understandably so.

Who's in the cast of Doctor Foster?

Doctor Foster's Mike Bartlett, Suranne Jones, Bertie Carvel and Tom Taylor (Getty, TL)

Suranne Jones is in the titular role of Dr Gemma Foster. She previously played Karen McDonald in Coronation Street, and stars as Anne Lister in Gentleman Jack. Bertie Carvel, who starred as Jonathan Strange in Jonathan Strange & Mr Norrell, plays her cheating husband Simon. Their son Tom is played by Tom Taylor

Jodie Comer, famed for her role as the Russian assassin Villanelle in Killing Eve, plays Kate Parks, the 23-year-old who has been having an affair with Simon.

Other cast members include Clare-Hope Ashitey (Carly Williams), Sara Stewart (Susie Parks), Neil Stuke (Chris Parksm), Cheryl Campbell (Helen Foster), Thusitha Jayasundera (Ros Mahendra), Robert Pugh (Jack Reynolds), Ricky Nixon (Daniel Spencer), Megan Roberts (Isobel, Tom's friend), Navin Chowdhry (Anwar), Victoria Hamilton (Anna Baker), Martha Howe-Douglas (Becky Hughes), Adam James (Neil Baker), and Daniel Cerqueira (Gordon Ward).

How many series of Doctor Foster are there?

There are two series so far.

How many episodes are there in a season?

There are five episodes per series, which makes ten overall.

Where is Doctor Foster set?

The series is set in the fictional town of Parminster, which seems to be a market town near London.

Where is Doctor Foster filmed?

The series is filmed in various locations including Hitchin, Enfield, and St Albans. The medical centre where Dr Foster's practice is located is really called the Chess Medical Centre in Chesham, Buckinghamshire.

You can find out more about where the series was filmed here.

Will there be another season of Doctor Foster?

Although fans would love to see a third season, and the success of the previous two makes it seem likely, a third season has not been confirmed despite season two concluding in 2017.