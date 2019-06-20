Where is Doctor Foster filmed?

As with many television shows, Doctor Foster is filmed in a number of locations.

Many of the exterior shots of the town of Parminster are filmed in Hitchin in Hertfordshire.

However, Parminster Medical Centre where Gemma Foster has her practice is actually the Chess Medical Centre in Chesham, Buckinghamshire - a small town on the edge of London near the end of the Metropolitan tube line.

Other parts of the show are understood to have been filmed in Enfield, St Albans and various other locations in Hertfordshire.

This article was originally published in September 2017