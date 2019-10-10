Although viewing figures for the series were moderately low for Channel 4, the sitcom achieved a cult following.

Writer and producer Simon Blackwell, who has also worked on The Thick of It and In the Loop, confirmed Back’s return on Twitter.

“Over the last couple of years some of you have been kind enough to enquire if and when Back might be returning for a second series,” he tweeted. “Well, it is, and it starts shooting next week.”

His statement was retweeted by Webb, who added: “The best thing about being Andrew in Back is that I basically get to play Iago without having to learn a thousand lines of blank verse. Bonza.”

Mitchell added: “Back’s back! Back to Back.”

On working with Webb once again, Mitchell previously said: “We’ve been working together for over 20 years, and in that time it’s gone through phases when it’s all been tremendous fun, and phases when we’ve felt bleak and hopeless.

“There have been phases where we’ve been doing stuff that we’re excited to do, but we’re utterly sick of the sight of each other. And then it comes back round to be fun and joyful again. But we did some of our best stuff when we couldn’t stand the sight of each other, so the fun is not key – but it’s nice that the fun has returned.”