The supporting cast including Penny Downie, Louise Brealey, Geoffrey McGivern, Matthew Holness and Oliver Maltman are also expected to return in the show which is written by Simon Blackwell.

The first series of Back attracted an average consolidated audience of 1 million viewers per episode, with more than a quarter of audience being people aged between 16 and 34, according to C4.

David Mitchell said, “I’m so pleased Channel 4 have given their backing to bringing Back back for a second series. I look back on Back series one with tremendous pride and can’t wait to be back working with the whole Back pack when we’re all back together making Back.”

Robert Webb added, “We’re all delighted that Back is where it belongs: back.”

Fiona McDermott, Head of Comedy at Channel 4, concluded “Writers of Simon’s calibre don’t just turn up unannounced, at a graveside, claiming to be your foster brother, so it was easy to seize the opportunity to work with him, David, Robert and Big Talk again on this brilliantly funny show.”