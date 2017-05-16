David Mitchell and Robert Webb reunite on set for new Channel 4 comedy Back
The Peep Show stars can't stay apart for too long
It has been quite a while (and certainly too long) since we saw David Mitchell and Robert Webb on screen antagonising each other.
Thankfully the wait is almost over, because the Peep Show stars have completed the first day of filming for their brand-new Channel 4 series Back – and it sounds like their characters will be hilariously at odds yet again.
Billed as an "acerbic new comedy", Back has been written by Emmy award-winning writer Simon Blackwell (also of Peep Show fame), and is set to air on Channel 4 later this year.
Blackwell has brought together the comedy duo, who also starred in That Mitchell and Webb Look, for six 30-minute episodes based around a dysfunctional family and an inherited pub.
Mitchell plays Stephen, the disappointing son of a local legend and pub landlord. Now his dad's dead, he can finally take over the reins of the family business.
But then charming Andrew (Webb) turns up out of the blue at the funeral and reveals himself as one of the family's former foster kids. Stephen's mum and sister immediately adore him - but Stephen is convinced he is "a glib, dangerous sociopath who's about to steal his family, his business and his life."
Who knows: one day we might see the two of them in a comedy drama where Mitchell isn't deeply irritated by Webb...