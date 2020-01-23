Meet Love Island 2020 contestant Leanne Amaning – the “unpredictable” Islander who competed in Miss Ghana UK

Winter Love Island is well underway, with a group of young singles converging on a luxury villa in South Africa in the hopes of finding a partner.

The fiery Leanne Amaning, a 22-year-old customer service advisor from London, is among the many hopeful Love Island 2020 contestants looking to find love this year.

Here’s all your essential info on Leanne.

Leanne Amaning – Key Facts Age: 22 Job: Customer service advisor Instagram: @leanneamaning Coupled up with: Mike In three words: “Unpredictable, fun and charismatic”

Leanne’s time in the Love Island villa so far…

Leanne locked eyes with Mike Boateng and although not standing forward for any other man, she stepped up for the policeman.

The pair remained tight until Jess Gale decided she fancied Mike and decided to couple up with him.

Leanne played it cool and let Mike find out for himself he belonged with her.

And that he did, ditching Jess for Leanne.

However, he admitted he is having doubts about her, so is there trouble in paradise for the fan favourites?

What is Leanne looking for in a partner?

“Someone who is rugged and manly, not anyone with a pretty face. I also want someone loyal and trustworthy. The list does go on…”

This description lines up neatly with her celebrity crush: Gerard Butler.

What is a turn off for Leanne?

“Someone sensitive, boring or rude. I’m good with banter but if someone is too rude, I don’t like it.”

What is Leanne’s worst habit?

“I tell a few white lies. Sometimes I can be lazy, which is quite a bad habit too.”

Leanne told RadioTimes.com that she can be a “nightmare” if she doesn’t get just what she wants – so expect so flare-ups in the villa.

What was Leanne’s first date in the villa?

'There's nothing more romantic than a relaxing massage!' Leanne: ???? #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/SdZFOdDpHU — Love Island (@LoveIsland) January 20, 2020

Having got over their first bumpy few days, Mike and Leanne took their relationship to the next level after their first date saw them give each other massages – though they weren’t as sensual as first hoped…

Love Island begins on ITV2 at 9pm on Sunday 12th January and continues weeknights and Sundays.