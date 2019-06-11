Who is Maura Higgins? Meet the grid girl who has modelled for Liam Payne

Love Island is now in full swing, with brand new bombshells regularly hitting the villa expecting to cause shockwaves for the existing Islanders.

Advertisement

Here’s everything you need to know about newcomer Maura…

Meet Maura Higgins…

Who is Maura coupled up with on Love Island? Watch this space…

Age: 28

From: County Longford, Ireland

Job: Model and grid girl

Instagram: @maurahiggins

With over 40k Instagram followers, you may recognise Maura – especially if you’re a One Direction fan.

Maura starred in the visual shoot for Liam Payne’s 2017 hit Get Low (see if you can spot her in the video below) – and has worked with many famous faces thanks to her modelling career.

“I’ve worked with athletes and people who have been in the public eye,” she explained.

But while she may look sweet, Maura isn’t afraid to shake things up when she walks through the villa doors – and admits she will be “extreme” to get the guy she fancies in the show.

“It can obviously be hard because you could be really close with one of the girls but you’re in there to find love at the end of the day,” she says.

However, if she does couple up with any of the boys, Maura is in it for the long run, having previously been in a relationship for nine years.

“If I’m in a relationship with someone, I’m loyal. That’s it. I’ve never cheated. I’ve been cheated on. I will trust someone until they do something wrong to me, I’m very much like that,” she says.

“Once the trust is gone, there’s no going back.”

However, Maura stresses she is a girls’ girl, and hopes that no-one will interfere if she is lucky enough to start calling her villa partner her boyfriend.

“I think if you’ve put a label on something, boyfriend and girlfriend, then you just don’t go there,” she says.

“If there is a girl and a guy in there and they’ve put a label on it, I would never go there and I would hope that no one would do it to me.”

What is Maura looking for in the villa?

While her celebrity crush is the gorgeous Chris Hemsworth (“I love him!” she says), Maura is looking for a man with “personality.”

“I would definitely look for someone who is really honest and a very confident guy, but not arrogant and definitely someone who makes me laugh,” she says. “They have to have banter, without a doubt.

“I like someone to chat and have the craic and have some banter and something about them. I would hate it if someone was just really quiet and making me do all the talking.”

Meanwhile, her biggest turn-off is arrogance.

“I can’t bear that!” she says. “And I hate someone who acts differently when they’re around their friends.”

Advertisement

Love Island continues weeknights and Sundays at 9pm on ITV2