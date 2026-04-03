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Your Easter weekend 2026 schedule: What's worth watching this Bank Holiday - from Doctor Who to The Capture
From new episodes of hit series to brand new shows and events, here are all the big TV hitters over the Easter weekend.
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Published: Friday, 3 April 2026 at 5:00 am
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