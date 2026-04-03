The FA Cup quarter-finals wrap up on Sunday when Premier League relegation rivals West Ham and Leeds United face off at the London Stadium.

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The pair are battling for top-flight survival this term but will put that to one side this weekend to focus on punching their ticket for Wembley.

West Ham, who have needed extra-time or penalties to progress in every round, are gunning to reach the FA Cup semi-finals for the first time since 2005/06, when they were beaten in the final by Liverpool.

It has been nearly four decades since the visitors made it to the competition's last four, with club legend Billy Bremner leading the Whites, who were in the Second Division at the time, all the way to the semis in 1986/87.

Neither fanbase has had much to celebrate this season but that will change on Sunday as either the Hammers or Leeds will be heading for Wembley.

Radio Times has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch West Ham v Leeds on TV and online.

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When is West Ham v Leeds?

West Ham v Leeds will take place on Sunday 5 April 2026.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

West Ham v Leeds kick-off time

West Ham v Leedswill kick off at 4:30pm.

What TV channel is West Ham v Leeds on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 1.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

You can also access TNT Sports via HBO Max and stream directly to your smart TV.

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How to live stream West Ham v Leeds online

You can watch the match on TNT Sports via a HBO Max sport pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the HBO Max app.

HBO Max is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, FA Cup, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: hbomax.com

Is West Ham v Leeds on radio?

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT and BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

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