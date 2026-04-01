ITV has shared previously unbroadcast footage of Princess Diana’s famed visit to Angola in January 1997, which she made to campaign for a global landmine ban, in a new episode of Reporting History.

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The episode, which was released today (Wednesday 1 April), stars Steve Scott, the Africa Correspondent for ITV News at the time who spent the most time with Diana during the visit, and offers new insight into Diana’s relationship with the media at a pivotal moment in her life.

Diana’s visit sparked vast political controversy as her call for a worldwide landmine ban appeared to align with Labour Party policy at the time.

Archive footage of the princess’s interview with Scott, which features in the episode, shows her willingness to answer his question about the discourse her visit to Angola had sparked, despite her press team’s reluctance.

“I’d have thought that was the most important question,” she says, before going on to clarify: “I’m not a political figure”.

The episode also sees Scott recounting his first impressions of Diana, revealing that they were on the same flight returning from Angola, and that she spoke to him “as a mother, not as Diana, Princess of Wales”.

Reflecting on her death just months later, Scott told Reporting History presenter Tom Bradby: "The woman that I spoke to about her sons and how important they were to her, suddenly those boys did not have that mother."

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Reporting History is available to stream across ITVX, YouTube and all major podcast platforms.

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