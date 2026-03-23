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The Traitors' Harry Clark reveals 6 ways to enjoy Rome - including trying to see the Pope
Traitors winner Harry Clark went to Rome to seek an audience with the Pope – and discover the city’s many other glories.
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Published: Monday, 23 March 2026 at 5:00 pm
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