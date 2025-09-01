Best documentaries on BBC iPlayer
- I Am Martin Parr
2024
Documentary and factual
News and current affairs
Lifestyle
Arts and culture
A profile of the photographer, who revolutionised his art by inventing a political, humanist and accessible language. The programme follows him on a road trip, his camera trigger finger always at the ready to capture the smallest details of everyday life, and there are interviews with various individuals who have crossed paths with Parr, including close family, fellow photographers, artists and film-makers
- Storyville | Football's Financial Shame: The Story of the V11
News and current affairs
Documentary and factual
The V11 are a group of former Premier League footballers who say they lost tens of millions of pounds due to their financial advisers. Now, they are being chased for millions more in tax accrued on the investments they were advised to enter into. This documentary delves into the painful personal consequences of this financial devastation. It's a story of lost homes, destroyed marriages, and lives that spiralled out of control
- Disaster at Sea: The Piper Alpha Story
2025
Documentary and factual
History
On 6 July 1988, fire engulfed Piper Alpha, killing 167 men. With dramatic testimony and emotional interviews, this is the minute-by-minute story of that night and the search for truth.
- We Want the Funk
2025
Music
News and current affairs
Documentary and factual
A voyage through funk's history, from its African and jazz roots to James Brown's early work and the rise of Parliament-Funkadelic that reflected a post-civil rights sensibility. The film explores the relationship between funk's explosion and the political and racial dynamics of 1970s inner-city America and examines how its infectious grooves became a force of cultural resistance and self-determination. With contributions from George Clinton, Fred Wesley, Robert 'Kool' Bell, Nona Hendryx, David Byrne, Prince Paul, Questlove and Thomas DeFrantz, as well as archive interviews with James Brown, Elton John, David Bowie and more
- Horizon | Confessions of a Brain Surgeon
2025
Documentary and factual
Science and technology
News and current affairs
Henry Marsh was one of Britain's leading neurosurgeons, operating on thousands of patients over a 40-year career, but after retiring he was diagnosed with advanced prostate cancer. As he awaits his own medical results, Henry tries to discover the lessons that can be learnt from a lifetime dedicated to neurosurgery, meeting the families of the patients who died in his care, as well as exploring the impact his work had on those closest to him, He reveals the huge emotional and personal challenges of a job where every day came with life-and-death decisions
- Parenthood
2025
Documentary and factual
Nature
Science and technology
David Attenborough narrates footage of animals raising their young in the wild, and the challenges they face in keeping the next generation safe
- Inside the Cult of the Jesus Army
2025
Documentary and factual
News and current affairs
Lifestyle
It began as a dream of community life, but as a small Christian commune grew, troubling stories of abuse emerged - the scale of which is only just now coming to light.
- Series 1 | What Happened at Hiroshima
2025
Documentary and factual
News and current affairs
History
It's 80 years since the US dropped atomic bombs on the Japanese cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, leading to the end of World War II. The recorded death tolls are estimates, but it is thought that about 78,000 of Hiroshima's 350,000 residents were killed instantly, and that at least 40,000 of Nagasaki's 240,000 citizens died on impact. Now, with conflicts being fought across the world, talk of escalation and the threat of a new nuclear arms race is becoming louder and louder. BBC journalist Jordan Dunbar considers how we got to the events of August 1945 and what we can learn from them to stop history repeating itself. From the postwar nuclear arms race to the Cold War and now the many high-stakes conflicts the world faces today, we have come to a point where, once again, there is very real discussion of nuclear weapons being used in conflict. Jordan speaks to survivors - some who have only just chosen to share their stories - who see echoes of the past in what is happening today. And he hears from a family in the UK about how they have been personally affected by the legacy of Hiroshima.
- Amol Rajan Goes to the Ganges
2025
News and current affairs
Documentary and factual
Lifestyle
Amol visits the Maha Kumbh Mela religious festival in northern India, where up to 500 million pilgrims from all over the globe gather in a temporary megacity the size of Manhattan, at the confluence of three sacred rivers. There they wait to purify themselves in the waters and gain salvation for themselves and their families. This is a profoundly personal journey for Amol, who was born in India to a practising Hindu family. Having lost his father three years ago, he hopes to reconnect with his birthplace and come to terms with his grief