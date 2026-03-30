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I'm Line of Duty's Vicky McClure, and this is why my husband and I are investigating atrocious historical crime cases
Revisiting historic crimes against women, actor Vicky McClure asks why they never got justice.
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Published: Monday, 30 March 2026 at 5:00 pm
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