League One strugglers Port Vale aim to continue their FA Cup fairytale away at Premier League giants Chelsea on Saturday.

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The Valiants shocked Championship side Bristol City and top-flight Sunderland in quick succession to earn their big quarter-final draw at Stamford Bridge.

The odds are stacked against the visitors, whose form has fallen away again in recent weeks, but Jon Brady's side will now look to draw on the magic of the cup and book a trip to Wembley.

Chelsea head into Saturday's game on a four-match losing run, which has piled pressure on manager Liam Rosenior just months into his West London tenure.

Winning the club's ninth FA Cup would go some way to securing his position and keeping the fans onside, while, with their season in danger of falling apart, the Blues will be desperate to avoid a slip-up.

Radio Times has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Chelsea v Port Vale on TV and online.

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When is Chelsea v Port Vale?

Chelsea v Port Vale will take place on Saturday 4 April 2026.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Chelsea v Port Vale kick-off time

Chelsea v Port Vale will kick off at 5:15pm.

What TV channel is Chelsea v Port Vale on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 1 and BBC One.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

You can also access TNT Sports via HBO Max and stream directly to your smart TV.

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How to live stream Chelsea v Port Vale online

You can watch the match on TNT Sports via a HBO Max sport pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the HBO Max app.

HBO Max is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, FA Cup, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: hbomax.com

Is Chelsea v Port Vale on radio?

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT and BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

Advertisement Chelsea v Port Vale odds In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event: bet365 odds: Chelsea (1/16) Draw (14/1) Port Vale (20/1)* Bet Boost odds: Chelsea to win, 3+ goals, Cole Palmer to score – 20/21 1/1 For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. *Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

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