Invincible is certainly back with a bang with season 4, as the stage is now set for the long-anticipated Viltrumite War.

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As the momentous saga begins, the father-son Grayson duo of Mark/Invincible (Steven Yeun) and Nolan Grayson/Omni-Man (JK Simmons) look set to reunite in their efforts to defend the planet, their family and those they love from an inter-dimensional showdown.

However, as teased in the season’s opening episodes, Mark may have more than just the looming conflict on his mind as tensions continue to rise and the stakes grow even more personal.

But when will the show's next episode be released on Prime Video, how many episodes are there in the fourth instalment and what is the rest of the schedule for the full season?

Read on for everything you need to know about the release schedule for Invincible season 4.

When will Invincible season 4 episode 4 be released?

The series kicked off on Wednesday 18 March with three brand new episodes, and as it moves forward on Prime Video with a weekly release, episode 4 will therefore drop on Wednesday 25 March.

Allen the Alien, Mark Grayson, Oliver, Thaedus, Nolan, and Battle Beast ready for battle in Invincible season 4. YouTube/Prime Video

How many episodes will there be of Invincible season 4?

The Skybound Entertainment and Amazon MGM Studios animated series is sticking to its consistent structure of 8 episodes per season.

The fourth season will run for a total of six weeks, with the eight-episode format the same as the previous three seasons.

Invincible season 4 release schedule

As previously mentioned, episodes of Invincible season 4 will be released weekly and will run for six consecutive weeks - thankfully there’s no mid-season hiatus this time around!

Invincible season 4 episode 1 - Making the World a Better Place - Wednesday 18 March 2026 (out now)

Invincible season 4 episode 2 - I’ll Give You the Grand Tour - Wednesday 18 March 2026 (out now)

Invincible season 4 episode 3 - I Gotta Get Some Air - Wednesday 18 March 2026 (out now)

Invincible season 4 episode 4 - Title TBC - Wednesday 25 March 2026

Invincible season 4 episode 5 - Title TBC - Wednesday 1 April 2026

Invincible season 4 episode 6 - Title TBC - Wednesday 8 April 2026

Invincible season 4 episode 7 - Title TBC - Wednesday 15 April 2026

Invincible season 4 episode 8 - Title TBC - Wednesday 22 April 2026

As the third season debuted back in February 2025, the new season is arriving a little just over one year after the third instalment, with the animated superhero series significantly speeding up its production.

This follows the comments of Invincible creator Robert Kirkman that the team are working incredibly hard to avoid the two year gap fans experienced between seasons 1 and 2.

"I can’t guarantee that we’ll be coming back in early February every single year, but I can say that is the goal," the writer commented in an interview with Discussing Film.

"We’re working at a breakneck pace behind the scenes with Shaun O’Neill and Dan Duncan and the entire team to keep this factory moving and keep this show in production so that we can come out in a fairly regular clip."

Invincible season 4 is available to stream on Prime Video.

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