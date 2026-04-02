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Black Doves star joins new haunting BBC drama from 2:22 A Ghost Story writer – and it's inspired by real-life events
This chilling tale follows a couple whose lives are changed forever by a ghost story deep in the heart of Wales.
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Published: Thursday, 2 April 2026 at 4:02 pm
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