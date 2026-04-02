Eerie ghost story The Witch Farm is being brought to the screen by the BBC – with two familiar faces leading the cast.

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Black Doves star Gabrielle Creevy and Showtrial’s Michael Socha are teaming up to star in the new four-part drama, which follows a young couple whose move to their “dream home” in rural Wales turns into a nightmare.

The story of Witch Farm first found fame as a podcast by paranormal investigator Danny Robins, whose previous work includes smash-hit West End show, 2:22 A Ghost Story, and podcast series Uncanny.

Set in 1989, The Witch Farm follows Bill and Liz Rich who, with a baby on the way, decide to leave London for a fresh start in rural Wales.

But once they move into Heol Fanog, a farmhouse in the foothills of Brecon Beacons, things soon begin to feel a little off… and when Liz becomes convinced she saw a spirit while giving birth at home, fear quickly sets in.

Michael Socha will play Bill in this haunting mystery. Jack Rowand/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

As more strange and unexplainable things begin to happen around the house, Liz and Bill get the sense that they’re not alone – and begin to dig to learn the secrets of their home.

Soon their marriage, and everything they choose to believe, is put to the ultimate test.

To make the story even spookier, this story is inspired by real events.

While certain elements have been tweaked for dramatic purposes, the Rich family suffered seven years of strange goings on at their farm– with their house becoming “the most exorcised home in British history”.

Their story was brought to prominence thanks to Danny Robins's Witch Farm podcast, which offers first hand accounts from those who saw the unexplainable themselves, and a myth-steeped history of the area.

Robins has now adapted the tale for the screen, and is the writer of the series.

Gabrielle Creevy plays Liz, whose life changes forever when she moves to Wales with her husband. Kate Green/Getty Images for Sky

Speaking of the project, he said: “Making the original podcast series of The Witch Farm was an exciting, thrill-ride in itself – finding a real-life case that, just maybe, comes close to answering that biggest of all questions, ‘do ghosts exist?’.

“Now things are getting even more exciting, as we evolve the story into a TV drama with this fantastic cast and the brilliant director Stacey Gregg. Get ready for a supernatural thriller that plays out as the most deliciously dark detective story – an emotional rollercoaster that will have you gripped, moved and spine-tingled.

“I can't wait to spook you out."

Nick Andrews, Head of Commissioning for BBC Cymru Wales, said: “The Witch Farm is a compelling Welsh story brought to life by some of the best in the business. Danny has crafted a gripping drama with rich character and a deep sense of place that is sure to keep audiences on the edge of their seats (and in some cases behind their sofas). BBC Cymru Wales is thrilled to play its part in bringing this nail-biter to the screen.”

Filming is set to commence soon in Wales, with a release date for the series not yet confirmed.

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The Witch Farm is coming soon to the BBC.

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