Two married couples are going to war – and it's going to get messy as Beef returns to Netflix for season 2.

Ad

In another round of characters going to extreme lengths to come out the victor, a super-rich country club run by a Korean billionaire becomes a battleground as relationships are tested.

But who ends up on top when everyone is miserable?

After Steven Yeun and Ali Wong led the first season, season 2 has Carey Mulligan and Oscar Isaac leading an all-star cast as an unhappily married couple whose relationship is hanging on by a thread.

In Netflix's new trailer for the season, Joshua Martín (Isaac) and Lindsay Crane-Martín (Mulligan) may look perfect to those who don't know them, but neither is where – or who – they want to be in life.

Want to see this content? This page contains content provided by YouTube. We ask for your permission before anything is loaded, as YouTube may use cookies and other technologies. To view this content, choose 'Accept and continue' to allow YouTube and its required purposes. Accept and continue

Meanwhile at the country club Joshua manages, Lindsay vents her frustrations to the newly engaged Ashley Miller (Cailee Spaeny), admitting she believes she married the wrong person.

But her bonding moment is ruined when, one evening, Ashley and her fiancé Austin Davis (Charles Melton) – both low-level staff members at the club – witness a vicious altercation between Lindsay and Joshua.

Knowing they've been seen, Lindsay and Joshua pull Ashley and Austin into the orbit of their rapidly collapsing marriage, and soon both sides are dealing in favours and coercion as tensions fray.

Austin and Ashley find themselves pulled into a toxic spiral after witnessing a devastating fight. Courtesy of Netflix © 2026

So when the country club's owner Chairwoman Park (Youn Yuh-jung), who is trying to handle her own marriage scandal to second husband Doctor Kim (Song Kang-ho), makes an appearance, both couples are soon trying to win her over.

The new trailer for Beef season 2 shows the intense atmosphere between the couples as all their lives begin to spiral among the rich and powerful they work for.

But who will come out on top?

Add Radio Times as a Preferred Source on Google Keep up to date on what’s worth watching with your favourite entertainment news from Radio Times – see more of our exclusive news and interviews featured prominently in Top Stories when using Google. Keep up to date on what’s worth watching with your favourite entertainment news fromsee more of our exclusive news and interviews featured prominently in Top Stories when using Google.

Beef season 2 launches on Thursday 16 April on Netflix – sign up from £5.99 a month.

Add Beef to your watchlist on the Radio Times: What to Watch app – download now for daily TV recommendations, features and more.

Ad

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.