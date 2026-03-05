Netflix has dropped the first teaser trailer for Beef season 2 – and it looks like that three-year wait was worth it.

Ad

The new episodes kick off when "a Gen Z couple witnesses an alarming fight between their Millennial boss and his wife," setting in motion a chain of events that neither could possibly have predicted.

The story is an all-new direction for the drama anthology, which began in April 2023, with a critically-acclaimed feud between wealthy businesswoman Amy (Ali Wong) and struggling contractor Danny (Steven Yeun).

Both stars walked away with Emmys, Golden Globes and Actor Awards (formerly SAG Awards), which naturally made the lead characters in season 2 of great interest to Hollywood's A-listers.

Ultimately, the four roles went to Cailee Spaeny (Wake Up Dead Man) and Charles Melton (Warfare), as the younger couple, with Oscar Isaac (Frankenstein) and Carey Mulligan (The Ballad of Wallis Island) as their older rivals.

You can get an intriguing introduction to their characters in Beef season 2's cryptic teaser trailer. Watch here, and catch all episodes on Netflix from Thursday 16 April 2026.

Want to see this content? This page contains content provided by YouTube. We ask for your permission before anything is loaded, as YouTube may use cookies and other technologies. To view this content, choose 'Accept and continue' to allow YouTube and its required purposes. Accept and continue

The synopsis for the new episodes explains: "Newly-engaged Ashley Miller (Spaeny) and Austin Davis (Melton), both lower-level staff at a country club, become entangled in the unraveling marriage of their general manager, Joshua Martín (Isaac), and his wife, Lindsay Crane-Martín (Mulligan).

"Through favours and coercion, both couples vie for the approval of the elitist club's billionaire owner, Chairwoman Park (Youn Yuh Jung), who struggles to manage her own scandal involving her second husband, Doctor Kim (Song Kang Ho)."

Although the on-camera talent has changed, Beef season 2 has again been dreamt up by series creator and head writer Lee Sung Jin, with season 1's executive producer (and subsequent Thunderbolts* filmmaker) Jake Schreier also returning.

Want to see this content? This page contains content provided by Google reCAPTCHA. We ask for your permission before anything is loaded, as Google reCAPTCHA may use cookies and other technologies. To view this content, choose 'Accept and continue' to allow Google reCAPTCHA and its required purposes. Accept and continue

Beef season 2 is coming soon to Netflix. Sign up for Netflix from £5.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

Add Beef to your watchlist on the Radio Times: What to Watch app – download now for daily TV recommendations, features and more.

Ad

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.