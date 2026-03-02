The Oscar race took a surprising turn during last nights Actor Awards in LA, with Michael B Jordan taking the best actor prize for his dual performance in Sinners ahead of Marty Supreme's Timothée Chalamet.

The result means that Chalamet – who had previously been considered the runaway favourite for the Oscar – has now lost at two major award ceremonies in a row after he was beaten to the BAFTA Film Award by I Swear's Robert Aramayo.

Still, with a number of major wins already under his belt, including at both the Golden Globes and Critics Choice Awards, Chalamet still has a very good shot at the Oscar. It's certainly a close race.

Other winners at the Actor Awards – which were previously known as the Screen Actor's Guild (SAG) Awards – included Hamnet's Jessie Buckley, who continued her seemingly unstoppable streak of best actress triumphs, while One Battle After Another's Sean Penn built on his BAFTA win with another prize in the best supporting actor category.

Meanwhile, perhaps the closest race of all is best supporting actress, which saw Weapons star Amy Madigan awarded last night for her memorable turn as Aunt Gladys. It looks like being a three way battle between her, One Battle After Another's Teyana Taylor and Sinners star Wunmi Mosaku for the Oscar.

In the TV categories, the headline was an emotional posthumous win for Catherine O'Hara in the best actress – comedy category for her turn in The Studio, while Adolescence breakout Owen Cooper added another win to his long list of accolades.

You can find the full list of winners below:

Best ensemble cast

Frankenstein

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

Sinners – WINNER

Best actor

Timothée Chalamet – Marty Supreme

Leonardo DiCaprio – One Battle After Another

Ethan Hawke – Blue Moon

Michael B Jordan – Sinners – WINNER

Jesse Plemons – Bugonia

Best actress

Jessie Buckley – Hamnet – WINNER

Rose Byrne – If I Had Legs I'd Kick You

Kate Hudson – Song Sung Blue

Chase Infiniti – One Battle After Another

Emma Stone – Bugonia

Best supporting actor

Miles Caton – Sinners

Benicio Del Toro – One Battle After Another

Jacob Elordi – Frankenstein

Paul Mescal – Hamnet

Sean Penn – One Battle After Another – WINNER

Best supporting actress

Odessa A'zion – Marty Supreme

Ariana Granda – Wicked: For Good

Amy Madigan – Weapons – WINNER

Wunmi Mosaku – Sinners

Teyana Taylor – One Battle After Another

Best stunt ensemble - film

F1

Frankenstein

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning – WINNER

One Battle After Another

Sinners

Best drama series ensemble

The Diplomat

Landman

The Pitt – WINNER

Severance

The White Lotus

Best comedy series ensemble

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

The Studio – WINNER

Best actor - drama

Sterling K Brown – Paradise

Billy Crudup – The Morning Show

Walton Goggins – The White Lotus

Gary Oldman – Slow Horses

Noah Wyle – The Pitt – WINNER

Best actress - drama

Britt Lower – Severance

Parker Posey – The White Lotus

Keri Russell – The Diplomat – WINNER

Rhea Seehorn – Pluribus

Aimee Lou Wood – The White Lotus

Best actor - comedy

Ike Barinholtz – The Studio

Adam Brody – Nobody Wants This

Ted Danson – Inside Man

Seth Rogen – The Studio – WINNER

Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building

Best actress - comedy

Kathryn Hahn – The Studio

Catherine O'Hara – The Studio – WINNER

Jenna Ortega – Wednesday

Jean Smart – Hacks

Kristen Wiig – Palm Royale

Best actor - limited series

Jason Bateman – Black Rabbit

Owen Cooper – Adolescence – WINNER

Stephen Graham – Adolescence

Charlie Hunnam – Monster: The Ed Gein Story

Matthew Rhys – The Beast in Me

Best actress - limited series

Claire Danes – The Beast in Me

Erin Doherty – Adolescence

Sarah Snook – All Her Fault

Christine Tremarco – Adolescence

Michelle Williams – Dying for Sex – WINNER

Best stunt ensemble - TV

Andor

Landman

The Last of Us – WINNER

Squid Game

Stranger Things

