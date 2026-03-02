The Oscar race took a surprising turn during last nights Actor Awards in LA, with Michael B Jordan taking the best actor prize for his dual performance in Sinners ahead of Marty Supreme's Timothée Chalamet.

The result means that Chalamet – who had previously been considered the runaway favourite for the Oscar – has now lost at two major award ceremonies in a row after he was beaten to the BAFTA Film Award by I Swear's Robert Aramayo.

Still, with a number of major wins already under his belt, including at both the Golden Globes and Critics Choice Awards, Chalamet still has a very good shot at the Oscar. It's certainly a close race.

Other winners at the Actor Awards – which were previously known as the Screen Actor's Guild (SAG) Awards – included Hamnet's Jessie Buckley, who continued her seemingly unstoppable streak of best actress triumphs, while One Battle After Another's Sean Penn built on his BAFTA win with another prize in the best supporting actor category.

Meanwhile, perhaps the closest race of all is best supporting actress, which saw Weapons star Amy Madigan awarded last night for her memorable turn as Aunt Gladys. It looks like being a three way battle between her, One Battle After Another's Teyana Taylor and Sinners star Wunmi Mosaku for the Oscar.

In the TV categories, the headline was an emotional posthumous win for Catherine O'Hara in the best actress – comedy category for her turn in The Studio, while Adolescence breakout Owen Cooper added another win to his long list of accolades.

You can find the full list of winners below:

Best ensemble cast

  • Frankenstein

  • Hamnet

  • Marty Supreme

  • One Battle After Another

  • Sinners – WINNER

Best actor

  • Timothée Chalamet – Marty Supreme

  • Leonardo DiCaprio – One Battle After Another

  • Ethan Hawke – Blue Moon

  • Michael B Jordan – Sinners – WINNER

  • Jesse Plemons – Bugonia

Best actress

Jessie Buckley at the Actor Awards
Jessie Buckley at the Actor Awards Getty

  • Jessie Buckley – Hamnet – WINNER

  • Rose Byrne – If I Had Legs I'd Kick You

  • Kate Hudson – Song Sung Blue

  • Chase Infiniti – One Battle After Another

  • Emma Stone – Bugonia

Best supporting actor

  • Miles Caton – Sinners

  • Benicio Del Toro – One Battle After Another

  • Jacob Elordi – Frankenstein

  • Paul Mescal – Hamnet

  • Sean Penn – One Battle After Another – WINNER

Best supporting actress

  • Odessa A'zion – Marty Supreme

  • Ariana Granda – Wicked: For Good

  • Amy Madigan – Weapons – WINNER

  • Wunmi Mosaku – Sinners

  • Teyana Taylor – One Battle After Another

Best stunt ensemble - film

  • F1

  • Frankenstein

  • Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning – WINNER

  • One Battle After Another

  • Sinners

Best drama series ensemble

  • The Diplomat

  • Landman

  • The Pitt – WINNER

  • Severance

  • The White Lotus

Best comedy series ensemble

  • Abbott Elementary

  • The Bear

  • Hacks

  • Only Murders in the Building

  • The Studio – WINNER

Best actor - drama

Noah Wyle at the 32nd Annual Actor Awards Presented by SAG-AFTRA
Noah Wyle at the 32nd Annual Actor Awards. Photo by Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images

  • Sterling K Brown – Paradise

  • Billy Crudup – The Morning Show

  • Walton Goggins – The White Lotus

  • Gary Oldman – Slow Horses

  • Noah Wyle – The Pitt – WINNER

Best actress - drama

  • Britt Lower – Severance

  • Parker Posey – The White Lotus

  • Keri Russell – The Diplomat – WINNER

  • Rhea Seehorn – Pluribus

  • Aimee Lou Wood – The White Lotus

Best actor - comedy

  • Ike Barinholtz – The Studio

  • Adam Brody – Nobody Wants This

  • Ted Danson – Inside Man

  • Seth Rogen – The Studio – WINNER

  • Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building

Best actress - comedy

  • Kathryn Hahn – The Studio

  • Catherine O'Hara – The Studio – WINNER

  • Jenna Ortega – Wednesday

  • Jean Smart – Hacks

  • Kristen Wiig – Palm Royale

Best actor - limited series

  • Jason Bateman – Black Rabbit

  • Owen Cooper – Adolescence – WINNER

  • Stephen Graham – Adolescence

  • Charlie Hunnam – Monster: The Ed Gein Story

  • Matthew Rhys – The Beast in Me

Best actress - limited series

  • Claire Danes – The Beast in Me

  • Erin Doherty – Adolescence

  • Sarah Snook – All Her Fault

  • Christine Tremarco – Adolescence

  • Michelle Williams – Dying for Sex – WINNER

Best stunt ensemble - TV

  • Andor

  • Landman

  • The Last of Us – WINNER

  • Squid Game

  • Stranger Things

