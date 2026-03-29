The cream of the snooker crop are at Manchester Central this week for the Tour Championship 2026.

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The penultimate event of the 2025/26 World Snooker Tour season brings together the top 12 players on the one-year ranking list.

After making the final of the World Open, Ronnie O'Sullivan has pulled out but the rest of the sport's stars will compete for the winner's share of the £500k prize fund and the last title ahead of the World Championship.

The top four seeds – Neil Robertson, Zhao Xintong, Mark Selby, and Shaun Murphy – have been given a bye to the quarter-finals.

Defending champion John Higgins, World No.1 Judd Trump, and World Open winner Thepchaiya Un-Nooh are among the players in first round action on Monday.

With every match the best of 19 frames, fans are in for some fantastic contests and there is extensive coverage of free-to-watch throughout the tournament.

Radio Times brings you the daily order of play and full schedule for the Tour Championship 2026.

Tour Championship 2026 order of play today - Monday 30 March

All UK time.

Round 1 (Best of 19 frames)

From 1pm

1st session: Barry Hawkins [8] (ENG) v Thepchaiya Un-Nooh [9] (THA)

1st session: Judd Trump [5] (ENG) v Mark Allen [12] (NIR)

From 7pm

2nd session: Judd Trump [5] (ENG) v Mark Allen [12] (NIR)

1st session: Mark J Williams [6] (WAL) v John Higgins [11] (SCO)

2025 winner John Higgins. (Photo by Tai Chengzhe/VCG via Getty Images)

Tour Championship 2026 schedule

Round 1: Monday 30 – Tuesday 31 March

Quarter-finals: Wednesday 1 – Thursday 2 April

Semi-finals: Friday 3 – Saturday 4 April

Final: Sunday 5 April

How to watch Tour Championship 2026 on TV and live stream

The Tour Championship 2026 starts on Monday 30 March and runs until the final on Sunday 5 April, with live TV coverage on 5.

Fans can tune in to watch live coverage daily from 12:30pm on 5 throughout the tournament. On weekdays, coverage moves to 5Action at 8pm but for the semi-finals and final, coverage will remain on 5 for the evening session.

There will also be coverage from the second table on the first four days of the tournament, which will be shown on a dedicated Tour Championship channel.

Viewers can tune in to watch 5's coverage online and on a range of platforms, including mobile, laptop, and tablet.

The broadcaster has taken over from ITV, which means coverage of the WST event remains on free-to-air TV.

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Tour Championship 2026 prize fund

Winner: £150,000

Runner-up: £60,000

Semi-final: £40,000

Quarter-final: £30,000

Last 12: £20,000

Highest break: £10,000

Total: £500,000

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