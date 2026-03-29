❚ We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more).
Tour Championship 2026 snooker order of play: Full schedule today (Monday 30 March)
Radio Times has all the information on the schedule for the Tour Championship 2026, including the order of play.
Subscribe to Radio Times: 5 weeks for £2
Published: Sunday, 29 March 2026 at 9:00 am
Ad
Ad
Subscribe for £1 per week
Enjoy daily recommendations, hand-picked lists and more, all with Radio Times.
Subscribe Now
Ad