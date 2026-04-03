FA Cup quarter-finals weekend kicks off with a blockbuster clash between Manchester City and Liverpool at the Etihad on Saturday lunchtime.

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The hosts won a 19th trophy under Pep Guardiola by beating Arsenal in the Carabao Cup final ahead of the international break and are now gunning for another Wembley trip.

After easing past EFL duo Exeter City and Salford in the early rounds, Man City came from behind to beat Newcastle and book their place in the last eight.

Liverpool have flown into the quarter-finals, outclassing Barnsley, Brighton, and Wolves, but now come up against an all-too-familiar foe. Man City have had the Reds' number this term, beating them twice in the Premier League.

Games between the pair have rarely disappointed in recent years and Saturday's FA Cup quarter-final should be no different.

Radio Times has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Man City v Liverpool on TV and online.

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When is Man City v Liverpool?

Man City v Liverpool will take place on Saturday 4 April 2026.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Man City v Liverpool kick-off time

Man City v Liverpool will kick off at 12:45pm.

What TV channel is Man City v Liverpool on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 1.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

You can also access TNT Sports via HBO Max and stream directly to your smart TV.

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How to live stream Man City v Liverpool online

You can watch the match on TNT Sports via a HBO Max sport pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the HBO Max app.

HBO Max is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, FA Cup, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: hbomax.com

Is Man City v Liverpool on radio?

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

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