With just a week to go until the release of Twenty Twelve and W1A sequel series Twenty Twenty Six, a first-look trailer has been unveiled, showing viewers the return of Hugh Bonneville as Ian Fletcher.

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As with Twenty Twelve and W1A, the new series, which sees Ian joining the Twenty Twenty Six Oversight Team for the football world cup in Miami, is narrated by David Tennant.

"It's biggest sporting event in the world," Tennant is heard saying in the trailer. "Football is a funny game. It's never over until it's over and it's one game at a time."

Meanwhile, the trailer sees Bonneville's Ian reuniting with Hugh Skinner's Will Humphries, and trying to have a Zoom meeting with David Beckham. He's also seen hiding in a bathroom, and fielding the question of whether things are "a lot of worse" than was thought.

"I mean, at least we know where we are now, so that's all good," comes his response.

You can watch the full trailer right here now.

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The synopsis for the new comedy, which has once again been created, written and directed by John Morton, says: "This year’s football tournament will be the biggest ever.

"Hosted by the USA, Canada, and Mexico with 48 countries taking part and 16 venues thousands of miles apart across the whole of North America; what could possibly go wrong?

"Ian Fletcher is about to find out, as he joins the Twenty Twenty Six Oversight Team in Miami as its Director of Integrity."

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Joining Bonneville and Skinner in the cast this time around are Nick Blood, Chelsey Crisp, Paulo Costanzo, Stephen Kunken, Jimena Larraguivel, Alexis Michalik, Belinda Stewart-Wilson, Marli Siu, Nicole Sadie Sawyerr, Joe Hewetson and Erin Kellyman.

Twenty Twenty Six starts on Wednesday 8 April on BBC Two at 10pm. The full series will be available on iPlayer from 6am.

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