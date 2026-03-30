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W1A icon Ian Fletcher tells Radio Times all about his Twenty Twenty Six role: "This wasn't just any other job"
From head of deliverance for the 2012 Olympics, to head of values at the BBC, Ian Fletcher is now football’s man in Miami in the run-up to the 2026 World Cup.
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Published: Monday, 30 March 2026 at 5:00 pm
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