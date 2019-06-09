Accessibility Links

Who is Danny Williams? Meet the Love Island series 5 contestant and model who’s posed with Little Mix

Danny says if his love life was a song it would be called something like “Merry Go Round” or “Rollercoaster”

Danny Williams

Model Danny Williams is hoping to find love in the villa with his cheeky personality and dimpled cheeks – and better still, he’s “trustworthy and loyal”!

Here’s everything you need to know about the Love Island bombshell…

Meet Danny Williams…

Who is Danny coupled up with on Love Island? Nobody yet…

Age: 21

From: Hull

Job: Model

Instagram: @itsdannywilliams

Danny used the L word in his introductory interview – loyal. That’s right, just like Georgia Steel mentioned a few times in the 2018 series of Love Island, Danny promises to be “trustworthy and loyal!”

Mind, body and soul.

His modelling days have seen him posing on front covers of magazines with girl band Little Mix, a story which he’ll likely use to crack on with girls in the villa, as well as his self-proclaimed best assets – his cheeky personality and dimpled cheeks.

What is Danny looking for in the villa?

Danny plans to be a “good friend to people before I fall in love with anybody”. And he’s looking for a woman who’s “ambitious” and “powerful” and “wouldn’t be scared of much”.

Love Island airs on weeknights and Sundays at 9pm on ITV2

